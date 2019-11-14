It took a few games to get its feet wet, but the Colo-NESCO football team became a competitive team down the stretch in 2019.

The Royals finished 3-7 overall and took fifth in 8-man District 5 with a 3-4 mark. That is a clear upgrade from 2018 when they went 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the district.

“I feel that we improved a lot this year and that we played our best towards the end of the season, which is usually a goal for coaches,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “We ended the regular season in the top five in the state for 8-man teams in rushing yards. We faced some really tough teams early in the season which helped us a lot in district play. Our players stayed positive and improved almost every week.”

Colo-NESCO struggled early. The Royals fell to H-L-V (60-14), Central City (49-6) and Montezuma (50-21) in non district games.

But once district play got going the Royals looked like a whole new team. Senior fullback Francis Bower returned from injury and Colo-NESCO began executing its new offense much better.

The Royals whipped Twin Cedars, 39-20, in their district opener. They fell to AGWSR in their next game, 64-21, then dropped a competitive 52-43 affair with Collins-Maxwell.

Colo-NESCO scored its second win on Oct. 4 with a 36-20 triumph at Meskwaki. The Royals followed that up with a 58-12 drubbing of rival Melcher-Dallas at home.

On Oct. 18 Colo-NESCO nearly scored its third victory in a row, but fell just short to Baxter in a 72-69 thriller at Baxter. The next week Colo-NESCO closed out the season with a 46-14 loss to eventual district champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

“This was the most satisfying part of the season,” Nessa said. “We had some growing pains with our new offense but the kids and coaches really embraced it and kept moving forward. They really started understanding the system and even though we didn’t win all of those games we had three or four games with 300 to 400-plus rushing yards. That is the kind of football I loved to play and love to coach.”

Colo-NESCO endued up rushing for 2,643 yards - an average of 264.3 yards per game. The Royals averaged 312.5 total yards and 32.1 points per game.

“I named John Pelzer as my offensive coordinator this year and he made some changes so that our style of play was more like the Wing-T in the 11-man game,” Nessa said. “I really liked the misdirection and style of it.”

Sophomore Andrew Grover and Bower were the two main weapons for Colo-NESCO on the ground.

Grover rushed for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry. Bower picked up 808 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.9 yards per rush.

Quarterback Brandon Roberts added 383 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. Freshman Kaleb Gray ran for 252 yards and a score and Andrew Tschantz picked up 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Colo-NESCO may have done most of its damage on the ground, but all the school 8-man records they set this season came through the air. Roberts became the career passing and completion leader with 720 yards and 54 completions respectively, Grover set the single-season mark for receiving yards and Bower became the career leader in receptions (35) and receiving yards (346).

Grover’s caught eight passes for the school-best mark of 198 yards. Bower made 14 grabs for 146 yards and three touchdowns, Tschantz had a 33-yard touchdown reception, Ephram Muntz had one catch for 43 yards, Kenny Cutler one for 29 yards, Gray one for 15 yards, Parker Ran one for 10 yards and Roberts one for eight yards.

Roberts completed 24 of 66 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. Cutler was 4 of 5 for 111 yards and a score through the air.

Senior first-team all-district pick Jackson Shaw anchored the Royal offensive line. Shaw also received the district Citizenship Award.

On defense Colo-NESCO allowed 44.5 points and 332.5 yards per game. The Royals forced 15 turnovers.

“My defensive coordinator, David Greenfield, made some changes defensively,” Nessa said. “Instead of having a set defense we agreed to use any formation that we felt would put our players in the best position to succeed. We have principles we don’t break often but made the different formations fit into our schemes. I feel this helped them a lot and got different personnel on the field at times which increased our success.”

Grover paced the team in tackles with 67 and fumble recoveries and interceptions with three apiece. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

Roberts picked up 49.5 tackles and one interception and fumble recovery apiece. Tschantz totaled 40.5 stops and two interceptions, 36.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks, Tanner Ingle 32.5 tackles and two sacks and Bower 31 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Jace Woodle chipped in 20.5 stops, Kenny Cutler 19.5 tackles and one fumble recovery and interception apiece, Trevor Burg 19 stops and Shaw 13 tackles plus a sack. Gray also recovered a fumble for the Royals.

Ephram Muntz was an all-district kicker for Colo-NESCO. Muntz made 24 of 31 extra points and a 31-yard field goal.

Bower averaged 32.3 yards on 12 punts and Tschantz 27.5 on 19. Tschantz was the top return man for the Royals, averaging 23.9 yards on 20 returns with two run back for touchdowns on kickoffs and adding an average of 14.6 yards on eight punt returns.

Colo-NESCO only loses two seniors. But they will be big losses in Shaw and Bower.

“Jackson Shaw is a clear example of how a coach should never discount a young player,” Nessa said. “I remember first meeting Jackson and remembering him as an average sized junior high kid who was pretty weak and slow in the weight room and conditioning. He is now the largest and one of the strongest players we had this year and hardly left the field at offensive guard and defensive line. He was a leader in every way, in the weight room, on the field, and in the classroom and extracurriculars.”

“Francis Bower is a gamer and inspired our younger players by never giving up,” Nessa said. “He ended his career with 1,789 rushing yards, 35 receptions, 346 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns. Defensively, Bower was also a leader and played aggressively everywhere we put him. He usually played linebacker, but also played some defensive end and defensive line when his name was called and we changed our defensive scheme or due to injuries.”

With everyone else back the Royals have the potential to keep raising the bar and challenge for a winning record in 2020.

“Our season next year looks very promising as long as we can get some of our younger players to fill in some big shoes,” Nessa said.