The Nebraska volleyball program and Head Coach John Cook announced the 2020 signing class on Wednesday, the first day of the National Letter of Intent November signing period.



The Huskers' 2020 class includes 6-3 middle blocker Kalynn Meyer (Superior, Neb.), 5-9 setter Annika Evans (Waverly, Neb.) and 6-4 middle blocker/opposite hitter Abby Johnson (Aviston, Ill.).



"We are very pleased with the caliber of athletes who make up our 2020 class," Cook said. "We are adding three outstanding young women that will undoubtedly have a very positive impact on the Nebraska volleyball program. Kalynn, Anni and Abby exemplify what it means to be a Husker, and we believe they will represent Nebraska with pride."



Meyer is ranked the No. 21 overall prospect according to PrepVolleyball.com. She was named an Under Armour First-Team All-American this fall, becoming the first native Nebraskan to earn the distinction since Kadie and Amber Rolfzen in 2012. Meyer is a two-time Lincoln Journal Star Girls Athlete of the Year and a two-time Nebraska Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year at Superior High School.



Evans set Waverly High School to back-to-back Class B state semifinal appearances and dished out more than 3,000 career assists as a four-year starter for the Vikings. She tallied 10.6 assists per set as a senior with 3.1 digs per set and 35 ace serves.



Johnson stood out to the Husker staff at a summer camp in 2019, and she finished a standout career at Breese Central High School in Illinois this fall. Johnson led the Cougars to the Illinois 2A sectional semifinals with 3.3 kills per set and a .358 hitting percentage.



2020 Nebraska Volleyball Signing Class

Kalynn Meyer, 6-3, Middle Blocker, Superior, Neb. (Superior) (VCNebraska)

• Ranked the No. 21 overall prospect and the No. 4 middle blocker by PrepVolleyball.com

• Named an Under Armour First-Team All-American as a senior in 2019

• As a senior, led Superior High School with 5.6 kills per set and a .389 hitting percentage while adding 77 blocks and 59 service aces

• Won the Nebraska Class C2 state title with Superior as a sophomore in 2017

• Is a two-time Lincoln Journal Star Girls Athlete of the Year and first-team Super-State selection

• Was the 2018 and 2019 Nebraska Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year after winning state titles in the discus and shot put

• Broke the Nebraska all-class state meet record in the discus (176-8) and set a shot put Class C state meet record of 49-5

• Is a three-time state discus champion and two-time state shot put champion

• Also won a Class C2 state championship in basketball as a sophomore in 2018

• Played club volleyball for VCNebraska

• Mother, Peggy, played volleyball at Nebraska under Terry Pettit from 1991-94, and older sisters Alex and Leah were throwers on the Nebraska track and field team



Coach Cook: "Kalynn is one of the best middles in the country and we are thrilled she chose to stay in Nebraska. A talented multi-sport athlete, she comes from a true Husker family. Kalynn is dominant at the net and has a chance to contribute on the court right away."



Annika Evans, 5-9, Setter, Waverly, Neb. (Waverly) (VCNebraska)

• Was a four-year starter at setter for Waverly High School, recording 3,294 career assists

• Led the Vikings to the Class B state tournament semifinals in 2018 and 2019

• Tallied 10.6 assists per set as a senior with 3.1 digs per set and 35 ace serves

• Received Class B all-state honorable mention from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star following her sophomore and junior seasons

• Played club volleyball for VCNebraska

• Older brothers, Tyler and Erik, were members of the Nebraska football team



Coach Cook: "Anni is an exceptional setter from Waverly. She took a big risk choosing to be a Husker, and we are proud to add yet another Nebraskan to our roster. She is a great all-around volleyball player with an outstanding court presence and phenomenal work ethic. Anni is a great leader and will look to lead this freshman class."



Abby Johnson, 6-4, Middle Blocker/Opposite Hitter, Aviston, Ill. (Breese Central) (H2 Sports Worldwide)

• Was a three-year starter at Breese Central High School in Illinois

• Led Central to the Illinois 2A sectional semifinals and a 27-11 final record as a senior in 2019

• Averaged 3.3 kills per set with a .358 hitting percentage while adding 67 blocks and 16 service aces

• Was awarded "Outstanding Player" honors at a Nebraska summer camp in 2019 and was named the "Top Attacker" at the "Dream Team" camp

• Played club volleyball for H2 Sports Worldwide Volleyball Club, based out of St. Louis



Coach Cook: "Abby worked extremely hard to become a Husker. After attending two camps this summer, her talent could not be denied. We knew we had to get her to Nebraska. She is without a doubt going to raise the level of competition and hard work in our gym, and her outstanding character will fit right into the Nebraska culture."