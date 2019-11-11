This coming Saturday, November 16, will be the final game of the collegiate careers for 16 Peru State football seniors.



The Bobcats will be hosting Graceland (Iowa) at 1 p.m. in the historic Oak Bowl. The student-athletes, along with their parents, will be recognized approximately 20 minutes prior to the kickoff at 12:40 p.m.



The sixteen being honored include: Michael Bullard (Nassau, Bahamas), Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas), Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.), Jordan Willis (Denver), Dwight Butler (Rabun Gap, Ga.), Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil), Mitchell Orr (Smithville, Mo.), Robert Tillman (Detroit, Mich.), Robbie Sturdivant (North Platte), Jake Hausmann (Papillion), Dominic Montero (Tamaqua, Pa.), Austin Rosas (Red Bluff, Calif.), Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City), Justin Pool (Circleville, Kan.), Cameron Schlender (Kearney), and Tylor Watts (Ridgecrest, Calif.).



The parents of the players or escorts are encouraged to be ready to line up no later than 12:30 p.m. During the game, the parents/families will be hosted by the Foundation in one of the suites.