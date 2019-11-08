Mediapolis senior rushedf for 1,142 yards this season.

MEDIAPOLIS — Klay Foster knew at an early age he wasn't going to be a quarterback. He just doesn't have the arm strength, accuracy or technique to play the position.

Foster also knew he didn't have the skill set to play receiver.

So he was pigeon-holed in as a running back from the start. Just hand him the ball and watch him run to daylight.

Foster got a small window of opportunity show his wares for the Mediapolis High School football team. Boy did the senior running back make the most of his time.

Foster, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound running back, piled up 1,142 rushing yards on just 129 carries, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns while helping the Bulldogs win the Class 1A District 5 championship with a perfect 5-0 record and earn a playoff berth.

Foster rushed for 104 yards on just 15 carries and scored on a four-yard run in the Bulldogs' 23-19 loss to Iowa City Regina in a first-round playoff game last week at the Mediapolis Athletic Complex.

"I think the season went well. It was a lot of fun spending time with all these guys. I can't wait to come back next year and watch them all play," said Foster, The Hawk Eye's Prep Athlete of the Week. "I think we proved that we have what it takes to get there. We just weren't able to connect on a few plays to get that much further along."

"Klay did an outstanding job in his first year of playing running back for us," Mediapolis head football coach Brian Borrison said. "We knew he had the talent to do it. As the season went along he got more and more comfortable doing it. He got better as his understanding of what we wanted him to do caught up with his ability and speed. He did a good job of using his speed and he was very selfless as a blocker all year. He used his speed to help get the edge. As the year went on her was much, much better at running between the tackles, using great juke moves to get by guys and get into space."

Foster, running behind the offensive line of Caden Benz, Kye Borrison, Jordan Anderson, Keegan Akers and Bryce Martin and with the help of H-backs Blake Osborne and Daryon Kreft, as well as tight end Wyatt Wilkerson and receiver Owen Timmerman, surpassed the 1,000-yard milestone. He had two of his best games in two of the biggest games of the year. Facing a must-win situation to win the district and qualify for the playoffs,

It was a milestone Foster was hoping to reach, not only to help his team succeed, but to get one up on his older brother Drew, who quarterbacked Mediapolis in the 2012 state championship game and went on to become a national wrestling champion for the University of Northern Iowa.

"That was my overall goal. It's something that Drew never did. I have always looked forward to doing something he's never done before," Klay Foster said. "These linemen were here protecting me and Briar (Johnson) the whole way. We couldn't have got where we were without them. They are the heart of the team. They are there to protect us and make holes for us to run through."

Foster said his older brother was a huge influence on him, giving him pointers along the way as they grew up. Just watching the Mediapolis football team and the success they had year in a year out made Klay Foster work even harder to get on the field and represent his team, his school and his community.

"For me it means that I will always be connected with this group of guys. We are kind of like a family. Once we put on that jersey we are all just a family by the name on the front of it," Klay Foster said. "I probably started playing football back in first grade or kindergarten, somewhere back in there. When I was little I was always going and watching Drew play flag football, then tackle football. I always thought it was a lot of fun and I always wanted to follow in his footsteps and play the sport. When I was in elementary and middle school, he would take me outside and we would play catch and he would help teach me the routes I would be needing for middle school and high school. With wrestling he taught me tons of different moves out in the shop to help better my wrestling."

Foster played a vital role in helping the Bulldogs pile up 2,867 yards and score 44 rushing touchdowns this season using their version of the single-wing offense.

"We almost rushed for 3,000 yards in 10 games. That's the most rushing yards in a season since I have been coaching. Everybody was involved and everyone was involved," Borrison said. "Klay was as unselfish as a lead blocker that I have ever coached. When he was the lead blocker, he searched for people to hit and would deliver a blow to help our other backs get extra yardage."

While the season didn't end the way Foster and the Bulldogs had hoped, he would trade the experience for anything.

"That was really fun. People didn't really expect us to win, but we went in thinking that we could do it. We worked hard all that week up to the final game. We got what we wanted. We got a district championship," said Foster, who hopes to get a job in law enforcement. "I thought we did really well as a whole. We just couldn't connect on a couple essential plays that we needed at the time to punch our ticket to the next round."