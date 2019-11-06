MOUNT PLEASANT — After four seasons as the leader of the Iowa Wesleyan University football team, head coach Michael Richtman has decided he will step down from his position at the end of the season.

"It's just time for me to move on," Richtman said. "We as a coaching staff have done a lot to grow the roster from the mid-40s when we started to the mid-70s now. We've been a big part of the growth in enrollment at the university, but the results on the scoreboard are not where I want them to be, so I think it's just time for me to move in and let someone else have a chance."

"We would like to thank coach Richtman for his service to Iowa Wesleyan University, specifically for his contributions to the football program. We wish him well in his future endeavors," said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander in a press release. "Overall, it is an exciting time in the life of the University and we will begin the search process for the next head football coach immediately."

Iowa Wesleyan has a longstanding tradition for Tiger football. Some of the greatest coaches have passed through IW such as Hal Mumme, Mike Leach and Dana Holgorsen. Hal Mumme and Mike Leach developed the legacy of the air raid offense at Iowa Wesleyan and it is being highlighted today in the NFL and XFL. Dana Holgorsen was a member of the IW football team and is know the head coach for the University of Houston, while Mike Leach serves as the head football coach at Washington State University.

Richtman said he plans to stay in the Mount Pleasant area and hinted at a possible return to coaching if the situation is right.

"My family is pretty ingrained in the community here in Mount Pleasant, so I can see myself straying off too far," Richtman said. "I feel like we've instilled some good principles in our players and I am very proud of that. We just didn't get the results I was hoping for on the football field."