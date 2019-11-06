The October Peru State athletes of the month are Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) and Nic Harris (Salt Lake City).



Athletic Director Wayne Albury recently announced his decision. He noted that both Cudney and Harris have been key leaders on their respective teams.



A senior, Cudney, a team captain, has led the Bobcat volleyball team in a couple of different statistical categories in October and all year long.



In October, Cudney had seven matches where she had double-digit kills and was the team leader in each of those matches. In addition, she had eight-straight matches where she had more than ten digs in a contest and was the team's leader in all but two of those matches. Presently, Cudney leads the team averaging 2.6 kills per set and 4.0 digs per set.



During the month, Cudney reached a career statistical milestone as she went over 1,000 career digs. This occurred in the team's home win over Benedictine (Kan.) on Oct. 11.



Harris, a sophomore linebacker, is presently second on the team in total tackles, a spot he moved up to with three good performances in October.



Against Central Methodist (Mo.), Harris had ten total tackles – three of which were solo. He added 0.5 sacks for a loss of 3.5 yards. In the loss to Clarke (Iowa), Harris was credited with seven solo tackles and one sack for a loss of three yards. Against Culver-Stockton (Mo.), again Harris had ten total tackles – seven solo. He added 2.5 tackles for loss of 4.5 yards. In addition, he forced a fumble and recovered a fumble against Clarke.



On the season, Harris has 61 total tackles – 31 of which are solo. He leads the team with 8.5 tackles for losses of 25 yards and has two sacks for a loss of 12 yards



Athletic director Albury noted, "Claire and Nic have proven to be leaders on their respective teams by letting their actions on the course and on the field prove their efforts."