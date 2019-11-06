Fort Madison graduate had stellar sophomore season for DMACC.

Amber Dilsaver spent much of her freshman season on the Des Moines Area Community College women's volleyball team in the shadows, watching and learning from the Bears' sophomores.

This year, the Fort Madison High School graduate took the bull by the horns, grabbed the reins and became the team's leader, both on and off the court.

Dilsaver had the best season of her life this season, helping the Bears to an 18-18 record before losing in the semifinals of the Region XI Tournament to end their season.

Dilsaver averaged 3.72 kills per set, 24th in the nation in NJCAA Division II. She also averaged 1.36 digs and 0.84 blocks per set.

This was Dilsaver's team, and more often than not she delivered the goods for her team.

"I knew the role was open from last year. I kind of sat back as a freshman and watched. This year I stepped up and took charge," Dilsaver said. "I think it definitely helps, especially since there are times when we have one sophomore and five freshmen on the floor. I think it helps having a savvy sophomore out there who can bring everyone together."

"Amber is phenomenal. She's a great leader. She steps on the court and everybody knows she is there," DMACC head coach Patty Harrison said. "Her confidence, her maturity, her desire to be a leader. She's led this team all year long. From the minute they walked on the court in preseason, she has made a statement. She wants to go to the national tournament. She leads her team by example. She can put a ball down and she can block a ball. She is intimidating."

Dilsaver who was named to the All-Tournament team after pounding down six kills and recording two blocks in the Bears' semifinal loss to Kirkwood.

Dilsaver stepped up as a leader for a team with plenty of freshmen making the same adjustments from high school to college that she made a year earlier. Her work ethic was second to none, something she tried to drill into the heads of the younger players. While playing time is virtually guaranteed in high school, it has to be earned at the college level. And the best way to do that is through practice and hard work.

"It's definitely a challenge. It's freshmen and sophomores. It's not four years, it's two. You get a feel for it. You don't automatically get to play in college. It's whoever works their butt of gets to play," Dilsaver said. "Mental. We have our down points that we need to push through. We're a comeback team. We've been a comeback team all season. We're good at getting down by points and coming back."

Dilsaver now will contemplate her future, whether to play at a four-year college or not. She has the talent to succeed at the next level. But she has to decide if she has the desire and whether or not it will fit in with her studies.

"I don't know what I want to do. I'm still undecided on what I want to do," Dilsaver said.