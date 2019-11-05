VAN HORNE — Nevada found itself in an unfamiliar situation during its Class 3A regional final volleyball match with No. 8 Tipton on Monday.

The Cubs, ranked 10th, came into the match on a tremendous roll.

Not only had they won 17 of their previous 18 matches, with the lone setback coming to a Waverly-Shell Rock team that qualified for state in 4A, but they dropped just one set in those 17 victories. That came clear back on Sept. 28 against Norwalk at the Nevada Invitational.

In all, the Cubs won 46 of 47 sets heading into Monday’s match for the right to go to state.

Nevada started slow against Tipton, falling behind 8-1 early. Then they went on a 49-19 run, closing out a 25-18 victory in the first set and then completely dominating the second by a 25-9 margin.

“We knew we had the match-ups,” Nevada coach Jonny Sneiderman said of the hot start against Tipton. “We’re a much more physical team.”

But then in the third set Tipton started to find some rhythm. The Tigers did a much better job on serve receive and they adjusted to Nevada’s aggressive block and quick-paced attacks.

Tipton jumped out to a 13-9 lead and never trailed the rest of the way as a Kamryn Chapman kill closed out a 25-22 Tiger victory.

And with that, Nevada had gone to four sets in a match for the first time all season.

“That’s the last box we had to check,” Sneidermann said. “To feel like we were battle-tested.”

The Cubs passed the test.

Tipton actually kept its momentum going early into the fourth set, taking an early 5-2 lead. But Nevada eventually pulled ahead 15-12 on a kill from Shelbi Hazlitt.

Hazlitt’s kill sparked a 6-0 Cub run that gave them a 20-12 lead. Aubrey Gibson was on point serving the ball during the stretch to provide Nevada with a comfortable cushion nearing the end of the set.

“Anything I can do to help the team,” Gibson said. “Going on that run really helped the team.”

Nevada’s lead eventually reached 23-13 on a Sydney Mosinski block. Tipton scored three of the next four points, but Kacie Rewerts finished off the Tigers with a kill off an assist from Morgan Tupper to give Nevada a 25-16 win and a trip to state for the first time since 2016.

“We just worked really hard for that one,” Rewerts said. “It’s just really special for us to earn that as a team. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but it’s just so much more sweeter that it was a tougher game for us.”

Sneiderman said it was good for his team to win a match like that heading into state. The Cubs were a little lackluster on offense at times, but it didn’t matter because of their tremendous defense.

The Cub coach enjoyed seeing the way his team responded after Tipton found a way to slow the Cubs down after their dominant start.

“Tipton didn’t make a lot of adjustments at first,” Sneiderman said. “Once they made adjustments then we had to counter adjust again, but that’s the fun part of coaching.”

Nevada will take a 33-9 record into state next week. Even with their scorching-hot play down the stretch, the Cubs will be the lower seed against Red Oak (33-6) in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Nevada enters state as the sixth-seed in 3A and Red Oak is the third seed. So the Cubs will have a big chip on its shoulders when they take on the Tigers next Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.

“We’re the underdog and I think people overlook us,” Tupper said. “We have fought to be part of state.”

The match takes place at noon on Court 2 at the U.S. Cellular Center.