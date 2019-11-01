The Sidney Cowgirls advanced to the Class 1-A Regional Championship after sweeping Lenox in the semi-final game on Halloween Night at Sidney.

Sidney def. Lenox; 25-7, 25-9, 26-24.



Kelsey Hobbie scored 16 of the Cowgirls 42 kills; Maddy Duncan and Paige Smith, seven each; Presley Brumbaugh and Harley Spurlock, five kills each; Olivia Larsen, two.



Larsen recorded 35 assists.



Smith added 14 digs and Larsen contributed 10.



Sidney advanced to the semi-final game after taking down Bedford in three sets during the Class 1A Region-3 Tournament, where Paige Smith scored five kills and eight digs on Monday, October 28, at Sidney.



Kelsey Hobbie led all Cowgirl’s with 10 kills and four ace serves.



Maddy Duncan threw in nine kills and 10 digs.



Presley Brumbaugh led with 11 digs and added three kills.



Olivia Larsen assisted 25 of Sidney’s 28 kills.



Sidney was on point with serving as they ended the night 69-of-71.



Sidney will square off with East Mills on Tuesday, November 5th, for the Regional Championship. Location is at Fremont-Mills. Game time begins at 7 p.m.