Claire Pothitakis had 11 kills to lead No. 8 Holy Trinity Catholic High School to a 25-4, 25-11, 25-7 win over Seymour in a Class 1A, Region 8 semifinal volleyball match at Keosauqua Thursday night.

The Crusaders advance to Tuesday's regional championship match, facing No. 7 New London (27-20) at Fort Madison High School. That winner earns a berth in the state tournament, which begins Nov. 12 in Cedar Rapids.

Bailey Hellweg had nine kills for Holy Trinity, Avery Hopper had eight and Kassi Randolph added seven. Randolph also had 20 assists and Hellweg had 12. Mailie Sheerin led the servers with five aces on 13-for-15 serving. Hellweg had four aces, Maria Rauenbuehler served three and Randolph and Pothitakis each had two. Rauenbuehler led the Crusader defense with seven digs. Randolph, Sheerin, Pothitakis and Hellweg each had six digs. Taylor Crabtree had five.

NO. 8 VAN BUREN 3, PELLA CHRISTIAN 1: Eighth-ranked Van Buren ousted Pella Christian, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20, in a Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinal at Keosauqua.

The Warriors (31-4) will play Nodaway Valley (20-6) Tuesday at a site to be determined for the regional championship and a berth in the state tournament.

Pella Christian ended its season at 19-21.

MACOMB 2, ILLINI WEST 0: The Bombers ended the Chargers' record-setting season, winning 27-25, 25-20 in a Class 2A regional final at Rushville, Illinois.