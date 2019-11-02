State CC at Fort Dodge today

Noah Jorgenson will make his way back to state after placing second at districts with a time of 16:41.02 at Mt Ayr on Thursday, Oct,. 24.

Jorgenson will compete in state competition at Kennedy Park, Fort Dodge on Saturday, Nov. 2.



Platteview Invite

Noah Jorgenson dominated the Platteview Invite on Oct. 7 and finished with a time of 17:19.30.

Cole Jorgenson placed 14th and a time of 20:11.14; Kyle Beam, 21:13. 57; Connery Humphries, 22:14.22; Storm Barrett, 23:25.42; Dane Moyer, 24:03.40.

Savannah Hall placed fifth overall with a time of 24:07.33.

Jozie Hendrickson finished 14th with a time of 27:44.53; Grace Zach, 31:07.55.