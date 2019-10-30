Entering her third season in her second stint as the Bobcats' women's coach, head coach Joan Albury is looking forward to an improved season.

After struggling the first two seasons with small numbers, the 2018-19 season was improved in terms of squad size and the ability to regularly practice. While this did prove to be helpful, the final outcome of was not what was desired, but it was an improvement over the 2017-18 season.

Peru State finished 4-24 overall which was just a one-game win improvement. However, the bigger jump came in the team's Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) record. The 'Cats went 3-21 which was a three-game improvement over the previous year. This included a big win over Benedictine (Kan.) on the road in the second-to-last game of the year.



Recruiting/Junior Varsity Program

The Bobcats added 14 new players to their roster. Five newcomers are joining nine returners for the varsity roster while nine are part of an 11-person junior varsity roster.

The junior varsity program was added this past season which has provided an added level of competition in practice which should be beneficial for the entire program in the long run.

The following is a quick synopsis of each of the position groups for the Bobcat varsity program.



Guards

Leading the way for the group of guards will be Brooke Maeda (5-2 senior – Honolulu) who has started the past three seasons and handled a majority of the duties at point. Alongside her will be the Heart's Freshman of the Year – Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (5-7 sophomore – Omaha). Marsh-Contreras was the team's leading scorer averaging nearly 17 points per game. Another returner at the guard role is Claire Cudney (5-9 senior – Marysville, Kan.) who also put in minutes at the small forward position. Cudney led the team in rebounding grabbing nearly nine boards per contest.

Other returning guards include Allison Tichy (5-6 senior – Bellevue, Neb.) and Keaundra Washington (5-6 senior - Omaha) – both of whom played significant minutes last season. Also, returning after a year off from injuries is Maddy McPhillips (5-5 junior – Omaha). McPhillips had started in many games prior to her injuries and is looking forward to healthy junior campaign.



Forwards/Center

The Bobcats have four returners for the frontcourt this season. They include Maria Alcantara (6-0 junior – Recife, Brazil) and Giovanna Silva (5-10 senior – Brazilia, Brazil). Silva was second on the team in scoring and in rebounding last season. Also returning are Daspin Bruning (6-1 sophomore – Everest, Kan.) and Anjanea Simms (5-8 senior – St. Louis, Mo.).

Newcomers joining Peru State in a forward and/or center role include Jasmine Fitzpatrick (6-0 freshman – Willingboro, N.J.) and Olivia Bell (6-3 senior – Auckland, New Zealand). Fitzpatrick played at Willingboro High School while Bell comes to the Bobcat program having last played at North Dakota State College of Science. Another forward is Dayna Dewitt (5-9 junior from Mansfield, Texas). Dewitt played at Riverside City College. Fitzpatrick and Bell will be officially joining the team second semester.



Redshirts

Two guards redshirting this season are Jescenia Mosely (5-6 junior – Shenandoah, Iowa). Mosely played at Iowa Central Community College before coming to Peru State and Krisitan Dewitt (5-8 senior – Mansfield, Texas). Dewitt played previously at NCAA DI Alcorn State (Miss.).



Synopsis

The 2019-20 squad has more size, speed, and athletic ability than Peru State has had for many years. The key to success for this season is to continue the progress made last year and capitalize on that progress while continuing to improve.

The top eight scorers return from 18-19. Overall 85 percent of the offensive output will be back on the court.

Similarly, the three top rebounders return as does nearly 82 percent of the defensive efforts last year.

With the additional recruits and more competitive practices, Peru State looks to improve in all aspects during the upcoming year.



Schedule

The schedule is always tough since the team participates in one of the toughest conferences in NAIA Division I.

Peru State will play a limited number of other non-conference contests this season. The team will open on Oct. 31 against an NAIA DII opponent Hastings. The Broncos were preseason ranked 16th after finishing last season with a 20-13 mark. The teams will tipoff at 6 p.m. Halloween night.

Four Heart schools were recently listed in the initial NAIA DI Coaches' Top 25 Poll. Central Methodist (Mo.) was listed at No. 12 while MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) was just two spots below at No. 14.

The other two teams listed were Clarke (Iowa) at No. 19 and William Penn (Iowa) at No. 25.

In addition, the 'Cats will be playing three exhibition contests. On Nov. 11, Peru State will be in Omaha to take on the NCAA DI University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at 5 p.m.

Two nights later, the Bobcats will be playing their sister college, Wayne State – a NCAA DII opponent, in Wayne at 5:30 p.m. Following the end of the first semester, the 'Cats will travel to St. Joseph, Mo., to face another NCAA DII opponent. Missouri Western will host the Bobcats at 11 a.m. on that Monday.



Coaches

Coach Albury is in her second stint as the head coach of the women's basketball program. Albury coached the team in 2013-14 and 2014-15 and finished with a mark of 18-43 with improvements seen in the second year. Last December, Albury took over the program for the second time.

Albury is assisted by assistant coach Ian Holleran and volunteer assistant Brandon Sullivan who is helping for the second year.

Bailey Lawson is serving her second year as a manager for the team.