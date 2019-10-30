The Burlington High School volleyball team saw its magical season slipping away before its very eyes.

The Grayhounds' seniors weren't about to see their season end on there home court in their first postseason match of the year.

BHS dug itself out of an early hole and held on for a hard-fought 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 win over a feisty Fort Madison team in a Class 4A regional semifinal match on Tuesday night on the Don Gibbs Court at Johanssen Gymnasium.

BHS (25-5) advances to a regional final to face third-ranked North Scott (27-5) at 7 p.m. Monday at "The Pit" in Eldridge.

Fort Madison ends the season with a 15-24 record.

The Grayhounds beat the Bloodhounds four times this season, but this one was definitely the toughest of all.

"We're just notorious sometimes for these slow starts. The girls are amped up before the game and they're ready to go, but we just still have these slow starts," BHS head coach Amber Taeger said. "We've been talking, ever since we knew it was Fort Madison, that they were coming for us and that they were going to be ready for us. Some people will say it's great to be able to play a team in regionals that you've beaten so many times. I see it as the opposite. It's very hard to beat a team that many times in a season. Us having a slow start plus them being ready for us was just not a good mix there in the beginning."

"We made some errors. You're going to have that against a good team. Burlington is a good team. They get a lot of touches on the ball which caused us to press a little bit," Fort Madison head coach Kent Bailey said.

Fort Madison jumped to a quick 7-1 lead to start the match as senior Jillian Wiseman put down four of her match-high 15 kills and a block. Trailing 14-5, the Grayhounds battled back.

"I knew we were going to get out of this. We just had to play our game. I feel like we came in kind of nervous. We played them before and they are a very good team, very strong. We just came out and did what we had to do," said Baylark, who started the rally with a tip.

"I believed we could get back and get the lead like we did. I believe in my team and my teammates. We have little rough patches here and there, but we calmed down. We talked to each other and we figured it out," May said.

BHS scored nine straight points off Carly McGinity's serve, including three aces, to take the lead and a pair of Fort Madison hitting errors ended the first set.

"We got off to a great start. Volleyball is a game of momentum. We got off to that great start and then they had two servers and we let them each score about four or five points and let them get back in it. If we win that first game we keep some of that momentum and energy going," Bailey said.

BHS led most of the second game, only to see the Bloodhounds inch their way back in. An ace by Jenna Jones gave the Bloodhounds their first lead at 15-14.

Fort Madison led, 21-19, before a stuff block by Baylark, a spike by Baylark and a combined block by McGinity and Baylark gave the Grayhounds the lead.

May put the second set away with a spike to the back row.

"I just stayed behind Maddie and I just swing away. My coaches told me I was getting too close and I was chicken-arming the ball. I needed to stay back. I wish I would have gotten more kills, but they know us as a team and they know that I hit quicks a lot and then know how to defend it. I didn't get as many swings as I wanted, but that's OK," Baylark said.

"I had a few hits. I really have been working on it in practice every day since our last game. I really wanted to step up tonight and be a good part of our offense because they know our middles. It's easy to block the middles. I'm really proud of how I came out and did that," May said.

BHS pulled away in the third set. With the score knotted at 8, Bailey Wiemann got a tip, then scored off a quick set from Madison Bunton and the Grayhounds were off to the races and set to play for a berth in the state tournament for the first time since 1995.

"Our kids battled. We played a tough schedule this year to prepare them for that. We knew we were going to have to in this match. Give Burlington credit. They've got a very good team and I wish them all the luck," Bailey said.

"I'm ready. I don't know what kind of team they are. I haven't done a lot of scouting. We have video on them. I feel like as a team we're ready," Baylark said.

"We're excited. We played North Scott every other year in the MAC. We haven't seen them this year, so it's going to be different. I'm really excited. I believe in my team. I think we can do this," May said.

"Sometimes our girls play their best in those type of situations," Taeger said. "We keep referring back to the Central Lee game because that was some of the best volleyball we played all season. Central Lee was one of the best teams we faced all season. We keep going back to that. That's that mindset that we have to get to. We have really good goals. These girls have set those a long time ago. If we want that, then we've got a lot of work to do in these next few days."

FORT MADISON



Kills — Jillian Wiseman 15, Reyna Lampe 5, Kailyn Guzman 4, Anna Lynk 1, Maycee Featheringill 1

Assists — Lauren Bailey 16, Gracie Pumphrey 2, Wiseman 1

Serving — Bailey 14-14 (1 ace), Jenna Jones 9-9 (2 aces), Madison Pirri 9-9, Kendall Beebe 9-9, Lampe 11-12, Pumphrey 3-4

Blocks — Wiseman 2, Lynk 1, Guzman 1

Digs — Pumphrey 13, Wiseman 12, Lampe 12, Bailey 12, Pirri 10, Nadia Boeding 5, Featheringill 4, Lynk 3, Jones 2, Beebe 2

BURLINGTON

Kills — Kylie May 11, Angel Baylark 10, Bailey Wiemann 7, Carley McGinity 5, Alyssa Dameron 4, Madison Bunton 1

Assists — Bunton 31, Peighton Davis 2, Elayna Zaiser 1, May 1

Serving — McGinity 21-21 (5 aces), Wiemann 9-9 (1 ace), Dameron 13-14, Bunton 7-8 (1 ace), May 12-14, Davis 10-12

Blocks — Wiemann 4, McGinity 2, Dameron 2, Baylark 1, Bunton 1

Digs — Bunton 20, Davis 17, Dameron 14, May 8, McGinity 6, Wiemann 5, Zaiser 1

Records — Fort Madison 15-24, Burlington 25-5