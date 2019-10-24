The Peru State men's basketball staff has announced the hiring of graduate assistant coach Andy McMahon. McMahon comes to Peru State from Wayne State, where he was very active in every aspect of their program as a student assistant the past two years.



"We are really lucky to have landed Coach McMahon," Bobcat head coach Bob Ludwig said. "Being fortunate enough to have a graduate assistant with his level of experience is rare. I know he will really help us continue to grow our program. Having nine years of coaching experience in and around the Omaha area has been helpful in him getting off to a great start for us.”



Previous to finishing his bachelor's degree at Wayne State, McMahon spent two years as an assistant coach at Blair High School from 2015-2017 and five years at Omaha Skutt Catholic from 2010-2015. He was also a part of two Class B State Championship teams at Omaha Skutt while in high school.



Regarding the new opportunity at Peru State, Coach McMahon said: "I am excited and honored to join the Peru State men's basketball program. I am thankful that Coach Ludwig took a chance on me and I hope to help the program continue to compete at a high level and strive for championships."



Coach McMahon is currently working on a master's in sports management degree through Wayne State after finishing a bachelor's degree in social sciences. He joins assistant coach Reggie Kindle and coaching assistant Mark Ritchie to round at the staff for the upcoming season.



The Bobcats open up on the road November 1 and 2 at the Columbia College Classic in Columbia, Missouri.