The Central Lee High School volleyball team needed someone — anyone — to step up in a clutch situation.

With their season hanging in the balance, junior outside hitter Abby Wellman came up with perhaps the two biggest kills of her life.

With the Lady Hawks down three set points in the pivotal third set of Wednesday's Class 3A regional quarterfinal match against West Burlington, Wellman came up with a pair of kills, lifting Central Lee to the third set on its way to a 20-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20 at West Burlington High School.

Central Lee (23-10 advances to a regional semifinal to play fifth-ranked West Liberty (29-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Liberty High School.

West Burlington, which had won the previous four meetings with Central Lee, bows out with a 15-16 mark.

When her team needed her most, Wellman delivered the goods.

"I just knew we needed to win that game so we could keep our momentum up. I just went out their and gave it my best and it worked," said Wellman, who finished with 12 kills and 18 digs. "I knew I had to give it my all and keep pushing hard. I knew I couldn't tip. I had to keep hitting hard because I knew that's how we were going to get the points."

"She was hitting the ball hard tonight. That was exciting that they came from behind to win that set," Central Lee coach Amy Cook said.

The teams split the first two sets, with West Burlington taking the opener behind seven kills from junior Sydney Marlow and four from freshman middle hitter Sophia Armstrong.

"I was really excited. Our team came out excited, really focused on the game and they were executing. I was really happy with their intensity and effort that first game," West Burlington coach Corina Shipp said.

Central Lee, which lost in four sets at West Burlington a month ago, led the second set from start to finish. With junior setter Zoe Eschman opening up the offense, the Lady Hawks were running shoots, slides and quicks to keep the Lady Falcons' defense guessing.

"I know to push some hitters because they are on and some are off. We really all did well," said Eschman, who put up 57 assists on the night. "I know I had to push them faster, be quicker so the defense on the other side wouldn't have time to defend it."

"We knew we had to win the next three so we could keep our momentum up. That's what we did and we pushed our hardest," Wellman said.

"We've been running quick offenses. It's the passing that we've got to get up there. We're going to continue to work on our serve receive," Cook said. "We have some amazing passers who can dig the ball. Abby (Wellman) comes out of nowhere a lot of times. If we can continue that we'll keep that quick offense and we'll be good to go."

West Burlington led most of the pivotal third set. Two aces by Lauren Summers and a pair of Central lee hitting errors gave the Falcons three set points up 24-21.

Wellman picked an opportune time to step to the forefront, pounding down two kills sandwiched around an ace by Meghan Hopp to knot the score at 24.

"I think we all just came together and we knew that we wanted it bad. We wanted it more than them," Wellman said. "I think everyone showed up tonight and we all made big plays and played hard."

"We were all up and working as a team and it all just came together," Eschman said. "I knew we had to go and push as hard as we could if we want to go to state."

Merschman finished it off with a tip and a block to give the Lady Hawks a 2-1 lead in sets and all the momentum.

"Mya is a great player, but I feel our whole entire team we have a lot of strong hitters. It's not just Mya. Chloe is doing a good job in the back row as our libero. We can dig the ball up well, too, but we have some really hard hitters," Cook said.

Central Lee slammed the door in the fourth set, taking a 5-4 lead on a stuff block by Hopp, then holding off a late West Burlington comeback attempt.

West Burlington loses seniors Madeline Wolgemuth and Frankie Taylor, but brings everyone else back.

"Both seniors didn't get in the varsity lineup, but they were a huge part of our team support-wise," Shipp said. "It's exciting to know that we have all of them back next year. Now we have a whole year of experience under our belt. Even though we were 15-16, we could have won 12 or even 15 more of those games. We have to learn from those close games and how to stay consistent and keep the intensity we had the very first match here against Burlington."

Central Lee now has five days to prepare for West Liberty.

"We really have to push out offense fast again. But I think we can do it," Eschman said.

"They run a quick offense from what I've seen, so we're going to have to really bring it," Cook said.

CENTRAL LEE



Kills — Mya Merschman 19, Abby Wellman 12, Meghan Hopp 11, Kaylynn Summers 7, Andrea Benner 4

Assists — Zoe Eschman 57, Benner 3

Serving — Hopp 24-24 (1 ace), Merschman 17-17, Benner 10-10, Eschman 18-19, Wellman 13-14 (2 aces), Chloe Weber 9-12 (1 ace)

Blocks — Merschman 7, Hopp 2, Summers 2, Benner 2, Wellman 1, Eschman 1

Digs — Wellman 18, Eschman 16, Weber 13, Merschman 12, Hopp 7, Macy Watkins 7, Summers 1

WEST BURLINGTON



Kills — Sydney Marlow 25, Sophia Armstrong 11, McKenna Marlow 4, Grace Hoenig 3, Abby Bence 2

Assists — Bence 36, Alexandrea Kellen 3

Serving — Lauren Summers 17-17 (3 aces), Bence 13-13 (1 ace), Kellen 12-12 (1 ace), Lauryn Kent 10-11 (1 ace)

Blocks — M.Marlow 2, Hoenig 1

Digs — S,Marlow 23, Summers 10, Raven Messamaker 9, M.Marlow 8 Kent 6

Records — Central Lee 23-10, West Burlington 15-16