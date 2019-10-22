Mediapolis, SCC graduate playing volleyball for Tigers.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kilie Akers' body told her maybe it was time to hang up the volleyball gear and move on with her life.

Her heart and mind told her something completely different.

With the torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered before her freshman year at Southeastern Community College now good as new, Akers is back to doing what she loves — playing volleyball.

Akers, a graduate of Mediapolis High School and a sophomore defensive specialist for the Iowa Wesleyan University women's volleyball team, is putting together a solid season for the resurgent Tigers. In 17 matches, the 5-foot-5 Akers is averaging 1.05 digs and 1.5 points for Iowa Wesleyan, which is 8-14 overall, 4-7 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Now healthy and back on the court, Akers is having the time of her life playing a sport she never thought she would play again.

"That's one of our things we always say is you have to have fun. If you're not having fun, then you're not doing it right," Akers said. "We've had a really good season. Coming in, I didn't really know how it was going to work because I was a Juco. But once we started working together we have really good chemistry. We work really well as a team. Once we got all the kinks figured out, we started rolling a little bit. Yeah, we're going to have some bumps here and there. But overall it's been a great season."

Akers made the transition from outside hitter at Mediapolis to defensive specialist in college, partly because or her height, but more to protect her injured knee. It presented a new challenge for Akers, who has flourished in her new role.

"I played at SCC. I actually tore my ACL going into SCC my freshman year, so I didn't know if I would even play volleyball. But (SCC head coach Michelle Glass) wanted me, so I figured if she wanted me as her player, then I knew it was the right choice for me. I was a hitter at SCC, but I'm playing back row now," Akers said. "It's just precaution. If my surgeon was out there, he would probably yell at me. I always have to have it on, no matter what I do. At first it was a really big adjustment because you go from having nothing on it to having a big knee brace. But once you get to playing with it, it's customized to my knee. It's one of those things you have to get used to."

Akers' enthusiasm and will to win, along with her skill set she brought from Mediapolis and SCC, have been infectious.

"She is everywhere. You wouldn't think she had her injury. She is everywhere, all over the court. It's really fun having her on the team," Iowa Wesleyan head coach Aleksandra Popovic said. "Kylie is a ball of fire. That is for sure. This summer she walked into my office. I didn't know who she was. I didn't know anything. She was like, 'Hey coach. This is who I am. This is where I was. This is what happened.' She had such a great personality and attitude about it. I was like, 'Yes, I want you. Come, let's make you a defensive specialist. Let's see what you can do.' Really she has done such a phenomenal job. She has stepped up as a leader. She won Teammates of the Week a few weeks ago, which is huge, especially for a new player coming into a new environment."

"They all call me 'Little Firecracker.' I have a lot of energy and I like using that. Having energy I like to have a lot of fun. I'm trying to balance that out. I like to have a lot of fun on the court with all the girls," Akers said. "I learned confidence. Through Coach Erin (Steffener), she taught me that you always have to have confidence in yourself if it's the last thing you can do. I was a middle coming out of Mediapolis and that's what I did at SCC. But she helped me a lot in back row. I didn't really do much back row until my senior year and that's what I'm doing now because of my knee. If I didn't have the confidence, I wouldn't be here today."

Akers, who is majoring in pre-med and biology and hopes to be a pediatrician, was coaxed into playing volleyball in fifth-grade by Hall of Fame coach Dennis Jandrey, who stepped down at Mediapolis as Akers was entering her freshman year. Akers thought her playing days were a thing of the past when she tore her ACL, but now is having the time of her life at Iowa Wesleyan.

"I never thought I would play volleyball in college, to be totally honest, because I've always been on the shorter end. Once SCC wanted me, I knew it was a great fit for me. Volleyball has always been something that I've had fun with. That's why I got involved with it at college," Akers said. "It's the best feeling in the world. All the girls want it so bad and every girl wants to be on the court. Once you are on the court it's just a team. We aren't even really a team anymore, we're family."