NEVADA - Senior night was a success for the No. 13 (Class 3A) Nevada volleyball team against Greene County Oct. 10.

The Cubs swept the Rams with ease, pulling off victories by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-15. The win kept Nevada perfect in the Heart of Iowa Conference and the Cubs improved to 28-9 overall.

“It was an opportunity to have some fun tonight,” Nevada senior outside hitter Kacie Rewerts said. “Yesterday in practice we especially worked really hard in a drill we like to call base release and that showed tonight a little bit on defense.”

In the first set Nevada raced out to an 8-1 lead. A Hannah Thomsen kill finished off the win.

An ace from Aubrey Gibson capped a 16-9 run to start the second set and Nevada coasted the rest of the way. In the third set Nevada took an 18-10 lead to take control and a Kacie Rewerts kill closed off the victory.

Nevada came up with 35 kills and 15 errors in 73 attacks. The Cubs were 68 of 73 serving with an impressive 14 aces and they finished with 28 digs and seven blocks.

Rewerts had 12 kills, seven digs and two aces. The Cubs had great balance as Sydney Mosinski and Thomsen each put up nine kills, with Mosinski adding three blocks and Thomsen three digs and two blocks.

“Our team has gotten a lot of better passes up and then Morgan (Tupper) is a good setter,” Mosinski said. “She sets us all good sets so we can get good kills.”

Lily Goos and Katelyn Kingsbury each chipped in two kills. Goos also had one block and Kingsbury three digs.

Tupper finished with 30 assists, six digs, three aces a kill and a block. Ellie Gray added five digs, three assists and three aces, Gibson four aces and one dig and Maddie Dunahm two aces.

MONROE - Nevada had little trouble with Prairie City-Monroe Oct. 8, cruising to a sweep over the Mustangs in Heart of Iowa Conference play.

Nevada, the No. 13 team in Class 3A, dominated all three sets, pulling off decisive 25-14, 25-16 and 25-8 victories to remain perfect in the HOIC at 5-0 and improving to 27-9 overall.

The Cubs recorded an impressive 0.300 kill efficiency rate with 35 kills and 14 errors in 70 attacks. They delivered 12 aces on 69 of 73 serving and picked up 10 blocks on defense.

Kacie Rewerts recorded 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces and Morgan Tupper 31 assists, four blocks and two digs for Nevada in the rout. Lily Goos had six kills, five digs and two blocks, Hannah Thomsen five kills, three digs, three aces and a block and Ashlyn Sporrer four kill, two digs and one block.

Ellie Gray added eight digs and two aces, Erin Coogler five digs, Aubrey Gibson four aces and one dig, Shelbi Hazlitt three kills and two blocks, Madison McGaffin two kills, Bridget Patterson one dig and Mayzi Weig one kill, dig and ace apiece.