COLO - The Colo-NESCO football team dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to pound Melcher-Dallas, 58-12, for a homecoming victory Friday.

Colo-NESCO rushed for a season-high 421 yards a week after going for 397 yards in a 36-20 victory over Meskwaki.

“It was a great feeling to see the offensive system my offensive coordinator, John Pelzer, has developed from all of his years coaching eleven man football,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said.

“It uses angles and misdirection to gain an advantage and it has looked really good the past few games as our kids are picking up its nuances and were able to pick up blitzers and adapt to the opponents’ defensive schemes.

“They (Melcher-Dallas) changed their defensive scheme part way through the game and our kids transitioned really well,” Nessa said. “We didn’t do that very well early in the season.”

The Royals put two touchdowns on the board in the first quarter then blew the game open in the second.

Brandon Roberts and Andrew Grover both had touchdown runs in the first quarter then fullback Francis Bower took over. Bower found the end zone four times, three rushing and one receiving, in the second quarter to push Colo-NESCO’s lead to 41-0 at the half.

Bower added one more touchdown run early in the third quarter. Andrew Tschantz tacked on a 41-yard scoring scamper later in the quarter, giving Colo-NESCO a 55-7 lead going into the fourth.

The final Royal points came on a 31-yard Ephram Muntz field goal late in the fourth quarter. Muntz was a big weapon for Colo-NESCO in the game as he also made 7 of 8 extra-point kicks.

Bower finished 171 yards rushing on 19 carries and Grover added 159 on just 10 totes with the football. Tschantz ran for 65 yards, Bower totaled 32 yards of offense with two touchdowns and Kaleb Gray chipped in 16 yards on the ground.

On defense Colo-NESCO held Melcher-Dallas to 194 yards.

“It was great to see our kids pick up and execute our defensive game plan developed by our defensive coordinator, David Greenfield,” Nessa said. “We did some interesting things that we haven’t done for a while - rolling our coverage to take away the option.”

“I was interested to see how the defensive formation we used this week would work out,” Nessa said. “I thought it would defend the option well, but was a little worried about how it would work with the Saints power run game. Our linebackers filled hard and that made all the difference.”

Andrew Grover made 6.5 tackles, Parker Ryan five and Bower, Tschantz and Jackson Shaw 4.5 apiece for Colo-NESCO. Bower and Tschantz each added an interception and Shaw came up with a sack.

Kenny Cutler chipped in one interception and fumble recovery apiece for the Royals on defense. Roberts and Tanner Ingle each added 3.5 tackles.

The victory put Colo-NESCO at 3-2 in 8-man District 5 and 3-5 overall. It also evened the series record between Colo-NESCO and Melcher-Dallas at 5-5.

“The kids really executed and played well,” Nessa said. “It was a great day to be a Royal.”

Up next for the Royals is a road game with Baxter (3-5 overall, 2-3 in the district). The game will start at 7 p.m. next Friday in Baxter.

Colo-NESCO 58, Melcher-Dallas 12

MD 0 0 6 6 - 12

CN 14 27 14 3 - 58

Scoring

First quarter

CN - Brandon Roberts 5 run (Ephram Muntz kick), 6:45.

CN - Andrew Grover 35 run (Muntz kick), 5:37.

Second quarter

CN - Francis Bower 15 run (kick failed), 10:25.

CN - Bower 18 run (Muntz kick), 8:09.

CN - Bower 24 pass from Roberts (Muntz kick), 3:36.

CN - Bower 6 run (Muntz kick), 1:45.

Third quarter

CN - Bower 1 run (Muntz kick), 10:09.

MD - Ryan Krpan 12 pass from Steven Krpan (run failed), 6:06.

CN - Andrew Tschantz 41 run (Muntz kick), 3:58.

Fourth quarter

CN - Muntz 31 FG, 2:01.

MD - S. Krpan 2 run (no conversion attempt), 0:00.

Team statistics

M-D C-N

Rushes-yards 31-120 44-421

Passing 6-17-3 1-3-0

Passing yards 74 24

Total yards 194 445

Fumbles lost 1 0

Punts-average NA 1-31.0

Individual statistics - Colo-NESCO

Rushing: Francis Bower 19-171, Andrew Grover 10-159, Andrew Tschantz 4-65, Kaleb Gray 7-16, Brandon Roberts 3-8, Kenny Cutler 3-2.

Passing: Roberts 1-3-0-24.

Receiving: Bower 1-24.

Tackles: Grover 6.5, Ryan Parker 5, Bower 4.5, Tschantz 4.5, Jackson Shaw 4.5, Tanner Ingle 3.5, Roberts 3.5.

Sacks: Shaw.

Fumble recoveries: Cutler.

Interceptions: Bower, Tschantz, Cutler.