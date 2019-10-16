Notre Dame High School's top three hitters combined for 39 kills, but 1,000 was the big number for the Nikes' volleyball team at West Burlington Tuesday night.

Notre Dame senior setter Hope Ward topped 1,000 assists for her career and the Nikes swept West Burlington, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14.

"It feels great," Ward said of her milestone. "I love my team and they all helped me get there with the good hitting. We work on passing a lot and now I don't have to run all over the floor to get the ball which makes it a lot easier."

Ward had 38 assists Tuesday night, putting her career total at 1,006. That was mostly in two seasons. She played on the outside as a sophomore and moved to setter last season.

It was Notre Dame's fifth straight victory. The Nikes won the Mount Pleasant tournament Saturday, including a victory over eighth-ranked (Class 1A) Holy Trinity. It was Notre Dame's first win over Holy Trinity in the 16 years Nita Carlson has been the Nikes' head coach.

Tuesday's win put Notre Dame's record at just 17-18, but it appears the Nikes are peaking at the right time.

"We are," Carlson said. "I hesitate to say that because I don't want to jinx anyone. They played so well together Saturday and I think they can take care of the best of them. They came in tonight confident and that makes a difference."

West Burlington coach Corina Shipp might agree. "I was very impressed" with Notre Dame, Shipp said. "They're playing well together. They're a very powerful team. We heard they beat Holy Trinity and Central Lee (at Mount Pleasant). so we knew they had a good team. I was definitely surprised how intense and focused they were."

Ward has that confidence. "We've been working really hard," she said. "We're going into tournament time and we're coming hard. No one's going to get in our way."

West Burlington stayed in the mix the first two sets, but Notre Dame sprinted out of the blocks to start the third set. Behind the serving of Isabel Tjaden, the Nikes scored the first 10 points of the third set. In that spree, Katy Stephens pounded five kills, Rylie Todd had a kill and a block and the Nikes took advantage of three Falcon errors. Kenna Marlow's block of a Stephens spike finally put West Burlington on the scoreboard.

With Notre Dame up 13-3, West Burlington launched a five-point run on two Sophia Armstrong kills and three Nike errors. The Falcons would get no closer. Notre Dame scored the last four points of the set with Stephens' tip providing the match point.

West Burlington fell behind 8-1 in the first set, but tightened the deficit. Armstrong's block pulled West Burlington within two points at 10-12, but Notre Dame gradually added to the lead.

The Falcons took their first lead at 3-2 in the second game and stretched it to 15-12, then 18-13 via three straight kills by Sydney Marlow. Notre Dame tied it at 18-all on two kills and a block by Rylie Todd and a tip by Ward. West Burlington went back up on an Armstrong kills, but wouldn't lead again.

Stephens and Gabby Deery each had 15 kills for Notre Dame and Todd added nine. Ward led the defense with 23 digs. Todd had 20 and Stephens added 18.

Sydney Marlow and Armstrong each had nine kills for West Burlington and Kenna Marlow and Abbey Bence each added four kills. Bence had 22 assists and nine digs. Sydney Marlow led the defense with 22 digs and a block. Armstrong had two blocks and Kenna Marlow had one. Lauren Summers had nine digs and served two aces on 8-for-8 serving.

West Burlington slipped to 12-15. "We've had a few bumps in the road," Shipp said. "We've had moments of greatness and we know we have to get back on track."