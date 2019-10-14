Nate Spear got his first opportunity to play in the state golf tournament this past weekend.

While it didn't turn out the way Spear had hoped, it was nonetheless a solid performance, one Spear and the Grayhounds can build on for next season.

Spear, playing the Tournament Club of Iowa course in Polk City for the first time, shot rounds of 83 and 82 for a 165 total, good for a tied for 19th place in the Class 4A state tournament Friday and Saturday.

Dillon Burr of Linn-Mar won the individual title with a 4-over-par 146 total, six shots better than runner-up Nile Petersen of Cedar Rapids Washington.

Waukee won the team title with an 81-over-par 649, one stroke better than West Des Moines Valley. Pleasant Valley finished fourth.

"I thought, except for maybe three holes, he probably would have been in the top five to 10 range," BHS head coach Brian Mumm said. "He hit the ball well at times. He had a really good stretch on the second day where he was like 1-over through 10 holes. Overall, he played well. That was one of the hardest courses I've ever seen."

Spear's weekend included a birdie on the seventh hole on Friday. He also had nine bogeys, three double-bogeys and four triple-bogeys. Spear finished his 36 holes with 19 pars.

The tournament was played in difficult conditions. The temperature was in the mid-40s on Friday and the players had to deal with 40-miles-per-hour winds on Saturday.

"Nate played well on the front nine both days. I think he went 39-36 on the front nine, which is down in the trees," Mumm said. "The back nine comes back up out of the valley. On 18 on Saturday, he was about 150 yards out and he wasn't sure what to hit into the green with the wind and water on the left side. Nate did great in the timber, but he struggled out in the open because of the wind."

It is something Spear and the Grayhounds hope to use as a springboard into next season with everyone back.

"I told Nate he did a great job and to just go out and enjoy himself," Mumm said. "He'll be back next year and so will we."