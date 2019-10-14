The inaugural season of the Peru State junior varsity baseball program finally got started last week with a pair of wins over a high school elite team in Kansas City, Kansas.



The start of the first junior varsity season had been delayed several times due to the inordinate amount of precipitation occurring this fall.



The Bobcats topped the elite team 5-4 and 8-2.



Peru State will be playing two more double headers yet this fall.



On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the 'Cats will be travelling to Baldwin City, Kan., to play Baker at 1 p.m. and MidAmerica Nazarene at 3 p.m.



The final double header of the season is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, when the Bobcats will travel to Crete to face Doane beginning at 1 p.m.



The junior varsity will also play a number of games in the spring of 2020.