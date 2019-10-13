The Peru State women's golf team is getting an opportunity to play on one of the top courses in the country this weekend. The Bobcats are playing in the TPC Deere Run Invitational in Silvis, Illinois.



The TPC Deere Run course is operated by the PGA Tour and has been a member of the Tournament Players Club since its inception. The 18-hole course is well maintained and designed with challenging obstacles like trenches and boundaries.



The previous statement would account for why the top team was 65 over par on the opening round. William Penn (Iowa) is the host for the tournament and was the tournament leader by two strokes after the first round over Oklahoma Wesleyan (OWU). William Penn had a team total of 353 while OWU was at 355.



The other team standings were as follows: third – Mount Mercy (Iowa) – 362, fouth – Viterbo (Wisc.) – 377, fifth – Indiana University East – 386, sixth – Iowa Lakes CC – 402, seventh – St. Ambrose – 404, eighth – St. Francis (Ill.) – 411, ninth – Concordia (Wisc.) – 413, tenth – William Penn B – 416, 11th – Midland – 437, and 12th – Peru State – 505.



The top two golfers both shot a 79. Peru State was led on Saturday by Taylor Finke (Battle Creek) who was tied for 21st with a 96. Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) was tied for 45th with a 106. Sydney Neal (Peru) was 66th shooting a 140 while Kayla Myers (Sidney, Iowa) was 67th with a 163.



The final round is being competed on Sunday.



Upcoming Meet



The Bobcats will finish their fall portion of the season competing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament Oct. 21 and 22 in the Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.