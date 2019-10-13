The Bobcat volleyball apparently wanted to play longer in each of its three matches this past week. In all three competitions, the 'Cats extended play to five sets and prevailed in two out of the three.



Saturday afternoon Peru State faced Baker (Kan.) in the Al Wheeler Activity Center and captured its second-straight five set win. In a battle of the 'Cats, Peru State won 24-26, 25-22, 32-30, 23-25, 15-11 after topping Benedictine (Kan.) in the same manner Friday night.



With the win, the Bobcats improved to 9-19 on the season and more importantly to 5-6 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Baker fell to 10-17 overall and 4-7 in the Heart.



First Set Action



Although there were seven ties in the first set, it really was not as close as the final score indicated. After Baker scored the first point, Alyssa Childers (Lincoln) put down a kill from Cassidy Davis (Colorado Springs). Baker would jump to a 7-3 lead and would eventually extend the lead to seven at 18-11 before the Bobcats would slowly work their way back into the set.



A kill by Pyper Roseberry (LaVista) on an assist from Davis was followed by a kill from Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) from Davis to make it 18-13. Later, the Wildcats still led by five at 22-17 before Cudney got a kill, this time from Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) to pull Peru State to within four. A Grace Frederick (Benkelman) kill from Quinonez Holguin made it 22-19, but the Bobcats would have an attack error to extend Baker's lead back to four.



Mallory Matthies (Omaha) followed with back-to-back kills from Quinonez Holguin and the Bobcats were back within two. A Wildcat attack error was followed by a setting error and suddenly the set was tied at 23-23. Baker called timeout and then committed another error giving Peru State set point. However, the Wildcats would score three straight points and take set one.



Second Set Action



Baker would jump to an early four-point lead and still led by four at 6-2. The Wildcats would maintain the lead until a Cudney kill from Davis tied it at 9-9. Back-to-back service aces by Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) gave Peru State its first lead of the set.



The Wildcats would come back and the middle part of the set was tight as it was tied at 12, 16, 17, 18, and 19. A block assist by Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) gave Peru State its 20th point and the Bobcats never trailed after that point. Later, Mollhoff would get the 25th point with a kill on an assist from Davis.



Third Set Action



Ironically, the final score was 32-30 in the third set in which there were 32 ties and nine lead changes throughout the long, extended set. Baker's largest early lead was two and it was at 4-2.



Peru State's largest lead was five and it came after on a kill from Frederick on an overpass.



The Bobcats would maintain its lead only to see the Wildcats come back and eventually tie it at 20 and then go ahead on a stuff block. Childers get a kill on an assist from Davis to tie it at 21.



Baker would eventually have set point at 24-22 only to commit an attacking error giving Peru State hope. Frederick would put down back-to-back kills from Quinonez Holguin and the Bobcats would have a chance at set point forcing the Wildcats to call a timeout.



The teams would trade opportunities to win the set and just kept coming at each other. Baker would have a 30-29 lead only to commit three errors in a row giving the Bobcats a 32-30 win.



Fourth Set Action



This set had several runs in it as Baker jumped out to a 3-0 lead by Cudney stopped it with a kill from Davis. The Bobcats would score five more points to go up 6-3.



Peru State would continue to lead for most of the set and had a four-point lead at 19-15 before the Wildcats rallied to tie it at 19 apiece. Cudney would stop that run with a kill, this time from Quinonez Holguin.



The teams would be tied at 20 and 21 before Baker took a two-point lead at 23-21. A block by Roseberry pulled Peru State within one and then Childers put down a kill to tie it at 23 each. A kill and a service ace by Baker would force the fifth and deciding set.



Fifth Set Action



The teams would continue to go back and forth with the set seeing 12 ties and four lead changes. Baker would have an early 5-3 lead before having a service error. Matthies would knot the score with a kill on an assist from Quinonez Holguin.



After being tied at 6-6, Frederick put down a kill from Quinonez Holguin to break the tie. Later, the set was tied at 10 and then at 11 before Mollhoff hooked up with Davis to make it 12-11. Cudney would get a kill from Davis to make it 13-11 forcing the Wildcats to take a timeout.



Out of the timeout, Roseberry and Mollhoff teamed up for a block to give Peru State set point. A kill by Cudney on an assist from Davis finished off the match.



Team Statistics



The Bobcats outhit the Wildcats .238 to .178 as they finished with 78 kills with Baker having 61. Baker finished with seven service aces and nine errors while the Bobcats had five service aces and six serving errors.



Defensively, Peru State finished with 111 digs compared to 89 for the Wildcats. Baker did control the net as they had 12 total blocks while the Bobcats finished with four.



Peru Individual Statistics



Cudney finished with a match-high 18 kills and hit .317. Frederick added a season-high 17 kills while Matthies and Mollhoff each added 11. Mollhoff hit .500 while Matthies hit .269. Roseberry had a season-high nine kills while Childers finished with eight.



Davis and Quinonez Holguin each finished with 34 assists.



Birkle and Quinonez Holguin each had two service aces while Cudney added one.



Cudney led the team with 29 digs with Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) adding 19. Birkle and Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.) each had 16 digs while Quinonez Holguin finished with 14.



Peru State did not record any solo blocks, but Roseberry and Mollhoff each had three block assists. Childers and Matthies were credited with one block assist.



Upcoming Contests



The Bobcats will host another home contest this Tuesday night when Culver-Stockton (Mo.) visits the AWAC at 7 p.m. The Wildcats snapped an eight-game losing streak by upsetting MidAmerica Nazarene Saturday afternoon. Culver-Stockton is 8-15 on the season and are 3-10 in the Heart.



Peru State will then be on the road for three-straight games. On Friday, Oct. 18, the Bobcats will be in Marshall, Mo., to face Missouri Valley at 6 p.m. The Vikings have been struggling this season as they are 1-25 overall and are winless in the Heart with 11 losses.



On Saturday, Peru State will be in Springfield, Mo., to play Evangel at 11 a.m. The Crusaders, who were receiving votes in the latest coaches' poll, are 19-7 on the season, but have fallen to 6-5 in the Heart.