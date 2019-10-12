Plus notes on Brayden Narveson and fourth-down conversions

MORGANTOWN, WVa. — Iowa State was put in a less than ideal spot a couple weeks ago when JaQuan Bailey went down with a leg injury. Greg Eisworth walking onto the field in sweats during warmups at West Virginia made things tougher. O’Rien Vance suffering an injury early in the second quarter of a tie game made matters worse.

Still, without three starters, the Cyclones defense was able to get better throughout the game in a 38-14 win and hold the Mountaineers scoreless — and to 44 yards — in the second half.

“I think it’s what it says about our team. To me it’s who we are,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “This is a hard sport, you lose good players. We worked really hard to finally build some depth here. I don’t think we’re perfect in our depth but we keep working really hard to build that and guys continue to maximize their opportunity.”

Sophomore Mike Rose flexed to middle linebacker to compensate for the loss of Vance, and was sound in his fits, tallying a team-high nine tackles with a forced fumble. Marcel Spears had six tackles and Zach Petersen, starting his second game at defensive end, had five. Campbell expects both Eisworth and Vance to be fine moving forward, possibly day-to-day.

“Effort, man. There is no quit in this defense,” Rose said. “It helps us too with our depth because it’s not like there are people on the field that have never been on the field. So us rotating early in the game, it helps people that come in, the second string.”

West Virginia (3-3, 1-2) had just 59 yards rushing when adjusted for sacks, but at halftime was 5 of 7 on third downs. It scored right before half to tie the game at 14-all — a pick-six for ISU in the first quarter set the defense back — so Jon Heacock and Co. had to recalibrate a little bit.

Heacock gathered his defense in the locker room at halftime, stressing the details on how a stop to open the second half could set things up favorably for the remainder of the game. West Virginia had a first down coming out of the break, but a third-down sack by Zach Petersen forced a punt, and ISU scored six plays later to go ahead for good.

“It was huge,” senior safety Braxton Lewis said. “It put the defense on the field first and to get a good stop early on, it just kind of set the tone early for the second half.”

Narveson knocks one through

Brayden Narveson enrolled at ISU in the spring of 2018 a semester ahead of schedule so he could get a leg up on what he thought would ultimately be his position. Things didn’t work out that way for the redshirt freshman kicker.

Connor Assalley won the job during camp, and Narveson had to wait idly for his turn. That opportunity came at West Virginia on Saturday, when he knocked down a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Cyclones a 10-point lead. It was the first attempt of his career.

“It’s the same kick as I hit in my back yard, it’s the same kick that I hit every day at practice,” Narveson said. “There are fans, yeah it’s loud, but ultimately it’s me, the snapper and the holder at the ball. That’s about it. That’s why you can be calm and relaxed in those situations.”

Assalley still handled extra points, going 5-for-5, but Campbell like Narveson’s poise to go out and make a long kick when ISU really needed it.

“We’re really proud of Connor Assalley, but Brayden Narveson and growing up, young freshman, has been through a lot, keeps pounding away at his craft,” Campbell said. “The last couple weeks he’s just been really good from distance so we said if we have to kick a long field goal in this football game we’re going to let Brayden give it a shot.”

Fourth-down fever

Campbell has said a couple times this season that he likes to make calculated risks and go for it on fourth down. He put his words into action at West Virginia, going 3 for 3 on fourth down, all of which led to touchdowns.

“We were 1-for-7 coming into that game so that wasn’t our specialty,” Campbell said. “It’s something we talked about in evaluating ourselves and making sure when we get in those moments we can put ourselves in the best play.”