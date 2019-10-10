The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team is back at the Devaney Center this weekend for a pair of Big Ten matches. The Huskers host Michigan State on Friday at 8 p.m. and Michigan on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both matches will be nationally televised, with Friday's match airing on BTN and Sunday's match on ESPN2.



Both matches can be heard on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha on Friday and AM 590 in Omaha on Sunday. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.



Series History

• Nebraska is 20-2-2 all-time against Michigan State and has won nine matches in a row against the Spartans. NU is 12-2 against Michigan State since joining the Big Ten in 2011. The teams played once last year in Lincoln, a 3-1 win for Nebraska on Sept. 23. The last eight meetings between the teams have gone at least four sets.

• Nebraska is 16-3 all-time against Michigan and has an eight-match win streak against the Wolverines. The Huskers are 13-2 against Michigan since joining the Big Ten. Nebraska won both matches last year by 3-1 scores.



Coaches

• John Cook: 20th year at Nebraska (571-78); 27th year overall (732-151)

• Cathy George: 15th year at Michigan State (284-191); 33rd year overall (649-415)

• Mark Rosen: 21st year at Michigan (419-257); 28th year overall (628-294)



About the Huskers

• The Huskers are 3-1 in Big Ten play after a 3-0 home loss to Wisconsin last Saturday. Nebraska is 11-2 overall on the season with both losses to teams currently ranked in the top seven of the AVCA Coaches Poll.

• Nebraska ranks second among Big Ten teams with a .156 opponent hitting percentage. The Huskers rank third in digs (14.85 per set).

• Lexi Sun leads the Huskers with 3.60 kills per set on .288 hitting this season. Sun has recorded double-digit kills in all four Big Ten matches this season.

• Jazz Sweet is averaging 2.74 kills per set on .302 hitting this season. Sweet has been the Huskers' top attacker through four conference matches with 3.71 kills per set on a .392 hitting percentage.

• All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins leads the Huskers in blocks with 1.13 per set. She is also putting up 2.34 kills per set on .362 hitting. In conference play, Stivrins ranks second among Big Ten players with a .509 hitting percentage.

• Nicklin Hames is averaging 10.53 assists per set and 2.96 digs per set.

• Libero Kenzie Knuckles is providing 3.82 digs per set.



Scouting Michigan State

• Michigan State is 2-2 in the Big Ten with sweeps over Maryland and at Ohio State and losses to Penn State and at Maryland.

• The Spartans are led by Meredith Norris. The junior outside hitter is averaging 3.38 kills per set and 0.38 aces per set.

• Michigan State is holding opponents to .144 hitting this season, the top mark among Big Ten teams. The Spartans lead all conference teams in blocks (2.82 per set).



Scouting Michigan

• Michigan is 11-3 and 4-0 in the Big Ten entering a match at Iowa on Friday night.

• Michigan owns the top hitting percentage this season among Big Ten teams (.289) and ranks second among conference teams in aces per set (1.71).

• Paige Jones ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 3.63 kills per set. Through four conference matches, she is averaging 5.17 kills per set to lead all Big Ten players.

• Setter MacKenzi Welsh averages 11.20 assists per set. In its four Big Ten wins, Michigan is hitting .326 with Welsh providing 12.42 assists per set.