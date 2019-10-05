The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team returns home after three straight road matches to begin the Big Ten season. On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Huskers will host No. 13 Wisconsin at the Devaney Center in a match that will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com and the FoxSports app.



• Saturday's match can also be heard on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

• Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential traffic and parking issues. Nebraska football hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 3 p.m., and post-game football traffic is expected to peak in the hour leading up to the 7 p.m. volleyball match. Fans who are attending both games, and also have a volleyball season parking permit, are advised walking from Memorial Stadium to the Devaney Center after the football game may be the fastest option.

• Doors to the Devaney Center will open at 5:30 p.m., and the football game will be televised on the concourse TVs at the Devaney Center.

• A few parking rules will be in effect on Saturday at the Devaney Center/Innovation campus:

-Volleyball donor parking permit holders will be able to park in their lot at any point after 6 a.m. with their volleyball permit, and there will be no cashier fee.

-Volleyball public parking spaces and handicap parking in Lots 52 and 58 will not be cashiered to the general public until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

-Football fans who would generally cashier to park at the Devaney Center/Innovation Campus will not be permitted to do so for this football game. Volleyball fans who plan to cashier park for football and know they will walk back over to the volleyball match afterward will not be able to cashier on the Devaney Center/Innovation campus lots until 4 p.m.

-Beginning at 4 p.m., the cashiered fee for volleyball lots will be $7.

