STORY CITY - The Nevada girls’ cross country team made the most of its long break by turning in its best performance of the season at the Roland-Story Invitational Sept. 26 at the Riverbend Golf Course in Story City.

The Cub girls hadn’t run since Sept. 14 at the Mike Carr Invitational in Huxley. But they managed to edge past Roland-Story, 121 to 122 points, for fourth place out of 15 teams in the girls’ race on Thursday.

“Every single one ran a PR tonight,” Nevada head coach Shawn Crain said. “That’s very cool.”

Sophomore Elie Tuhn set the pace for the Cub girls on Thursday. Tuhn came in 11th with a strong time of 21:20.

“I just knew coming into it it was going to be a flat course,” Tuhn said. “I thought our team could place well so I was hoping to do well.”

Eliana Hornbuckle placed 18th with a 21:47 showing, freshman Allison Kruzich came in 24th at 22:22 and Eleanor Elliott-Rude placed 28th in 22:27.

“We do a lot of workouts where we focus on the pace, especially pacing off each other,” Elliott-Rude said. “Some of us don’t have watches on during the meet so we really need to know our own pace.”

Grace Cahill took 48th in 23:40 as the final runner to earn points for Nevada. Brigdet Cahill finished 58th in 24:22 and Natalie Barber 68th in 25 minutes flat for the Cubs.

Colo-NESCO took 11th in the girls’ race with 328 points. Callie Kohlwes ran the fastest Royal time at 24:55 to place 66th.

Katie Spalding finished 79th in 25:32, Hanna Jamison 84th in 25:40, Maia Lundquist 105th in 26:30 and Lilianna Reyes 108th in 26:36 to complete the Royal scoring. Emily Brinkman and Sarah Brinkman took 136th and 156th with respective times of 28:27 and 29:54 for the Royal girls.

Norwalk, the No. 6 team in Class 3A, won the girls’ team title with 24 points and No. 9 North Polk took second with a score of 77. North Polk’s Liza Schaffer, ranked ninth in 3A, won the girls’ individual title in 19:29 and Norwalk’s Torin Lackmann came in second with a 19:35 showing.

In the boys’ race Nevada placed 11th with 325 points and Colo-NESCO took 14th out of 16 teams with a score of 373. Norwalk - the No. 2 team in 3A - won with 24 points, a Madrid team rated third in 1A placed second with 64 points and North Polk squad rated 10th in 3A finished third with 74 points.

Elliot Frideres paced the Cub boys’ with a 5-kilometer time of 18:44 to place 49th.

“Today was kind of a train-through day for our team preparing for (next) Tuesday - our home meet,” Frideres said. “We feel like we’ve got a good shot to run well there, so today we kind of just were trying to start off slow and move up. I felt the best I have all year I’d say. It felt great to be able to move up the pack throughout the race and feel like I still have more in the tank at the end.”

Dean Check finished 67th in 19:14, Caleb Pawlovich 78th in 19:21, Owen Freeman 91st in 19:46 and Luis Lopez-Perez 93rd in 19:48 as the runners to earn points for the Nevada boys. Bryce Sutherland took 102nd in 19:57 and Nick Frideres 123rd in 20:34 for the Cubs.

Colo-NESCO was led by Ryan Wonders and Jacob Reischauer.

Wonders completed the race in 18:46 to place 52nd. Reischauer took 56th in 18:51.

Chevy Dunlap, Ben Rouse and Brighton Clatt also scored for the Royals. Dunlap finished 101st in 19:55, Rouse 104th in 20:02 and Clatt 140th in 20:55.

Shawn Gilbert came in 155th and Luke Hill 157th for the Royal boys. Gilbert ran a 21:29 and Hill a 21:35.

Madrid’s Jason Renze, the No. 3 individual runner in 1A, was the boys’ individual champion in 16:27. He just edged North Polk’s Zach Sporaa - the No. 11 runner in 3A - after Sporaa clocked in at 16:28.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Norwalk 24 points, 2. North Polk 77, 3. Bondurant-Farrar 84, 4. Nevada 121, 5. Roland-Story 122, 6. Madrid 156, 7. South Hamilton 177, 8. Greene County 273, 9. Ogden 281, 10. Woodward-Granger 284, 11. Colo-NESCO 328, 12. Southeast Valley 337, 13. West Central Valley 340, 14. Kuemper Catholic 347, 15. Saydel 392.

Boys: 1. Norwalk 55, 2. Madrid 64, 3. North Polk 74, 4. Bondurant-Farrar 130, 5. Ogden 147, 6. Kuemper Catholic 175, 7. South Hamilton 183, 8. Webster City 193, 9. Roland-Story 236, 10. Woodward-Granger 309, 11. Nevada 325, 12. Greene County 340, 13. Saydel 346, 14. Colo-NESCO 373, 15. West Central Valley 432, 16. Southeast Valley 436.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO and Nevada

Girls: 11. Ellie Tuhn (N), 21:20; 18. Eliana Hornbuckle (N), 21:47; 24. Allison Kruzich (N), 22:22; 28. Eleanor Elliott-Rude (N), 22:27; 48. Grace Cahill (N), 23:40; 58. Bridget Cahill (N), 24:22; 66. Callie Kohlwes (CN), 24:55; 68. Natalie Barber (N), 25:00; 79. Katie Spalding (CN), 25:32; 84. Hanna Jamison (CN), 25:40; 105. Maia Lundquist (CN), 26:30; 108. Lilianna Reyes (CN), 26:36; 136. Emily Brinkman (CN), 28:27; 156. Sarah Brinkman (CN), 29:54.

Boys: 49. Elliot Frideres (N), 18:44; 52. Ryan Wonders (CN), 18:46; 56. Jacob Reischauer (CN), 18:51; 67. Dean Check (N), 19:14; 78. Caleb Pawlovich (N), 19:21; 91. Owen Freeman (N), 19:46; 93. Luis Lopez-Perez (N), 19:48; 101. Chevy Dunlap (CN), 19:55; 102. Bryce Sutherland (N), 19:57; 104. Ben Rouse (CN), 20:02; 123. Nick Frideres (N), 20:34; 140. Brighton Clatt (CN), 20:55; 155. Shawn Gilbert (CN), 21:29; 157. Luke Hill (CN), 21:35.