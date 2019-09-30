The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team battled back from down 2-1 on the road at No. 20 Illinois to win its Big Ten opener, 3-2 (25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-10), on Friday night at Huff Hall.



Jazz Sweet had a career-high 17 kills on .333 hitting to lead the Huskers (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Lexi Sun added 11 kills and 11 digs with five blocks, and Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills and five blocks. Madi Kubik also hit double-figures with 11 kills to go with seven digs.



Callie Schwarzenbach had a season-best day for the Huskers with eight kills on .583 hitting and a season-high eight blocks. Capri Davis also had eight kills. The Huskers out-blocked Illinois, 13.0 to 9.0. Nebraska had a .251 to .174 hitting advantage and a 73-61 edge in digs.



Nicklin Hames had a season-best 58 assists and 11 digs. Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high 21 digs.



Jacqueline Quade led Illinois with 18 kills but on only .143 hitting. Ashlyn Fleming and Megan Cooney each had 14 kills for the Illini (5-5, 0-1 Big Ten).



The Huskers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) followed up their Friday night 3-2 comeback win at No. 20 Illinois with a hard-fought sweep of the Wildcats 24 hours later. Nebraska got 13 kills on .526 hitting from Jazz Sweet, who led Nebraska in kills for the second straight night.



Lexi Sun had 11 kills, and Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills on .615 hitting with three blocks and three aces. Madi Kubik contributed six kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach had a career-high four solo blocks to go with three kills.



Nicklin Hames had 34 assists and nine digs, and Kenzie Knuckles led the team with 10 digs.



The Huskers hit .316, their best outing in their last six matches. Northwestern was held to .190 hitting. NU had a decisive 10-2 advantage in blocks and a 7-3 edge in aces. Megan Miller contributed two of NU's seven aces.



Nebraska has started 2-0 in Big Ten play each of the past seven seasons.



Temi Thomas-Ailara led Northwestern (9-5, 0-2 Big Ten) with 16 kills.



Nebraska plays its third straight Big Ten road match when it visits Rutgers for a 6 p.m. (CT) match on Wednesday in New Brunswick, N.J.