With 42 seconds left in the first half, Mother Nature reared its ugly head and forced a two and-one-half hour rain delay. The visiting Baker Wildcats were leading 21-0 at that point.



After the delay, the Wildcats would go on for a 41-14 win to improve to 3-2 on the season. Peru State dropped its fifth-straight contest in 2019.



First Quarter Action



Baker forced Peru State into a three and out on its first possession. The Bobcats were able to stop Baker on its next possession and took over on their 29-yard line. On the first play of Peru State's second possession, the Bobcats fumbled and the Wildcats took over on Peru State's 34-yard line.



Four plays later the Wildcats scored and with the PAT, Baker led 7-0 with 7:31 left in the first quarter.



The Bobcats did manage a couple of first downs in their next drive which included a fake punt by John Brady (Hickman) which did go for a first down. However, the Wildcats later forced Peru State to punt and took over with 2:14 left in the quarter.



Peru State would stop this Baker drive as Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.) intercepted a Wildcat pass at the Bobcats' 31-yard line.



Second Quarter Action



The Bobcats again were forced to punt and Baker took over on their 28-yard line after four plays into the second quarter.



Peru State forced the Wildcats into a three and out and eventually took over on their 49-yard line. On the first play for the Bobcats, Baker forced a fumble which was recovered and taken in for a 51-yard touchdown. After the PAT, the Wildcats now led 14-0.



After a change at quarterback, Peru State again went three and out.



Baker would take over at their 22-yard line. The Wildcats would put together a sustained drive which went 12 plays and took 4:55 off the clock before they scored. With the point after, Baker now led 21-0.



Neither team would put together any type of drive before the half eventually ended with the Wildcats leading 21-0.



Third Quarter Action



After the teams traded ends to begin the second half, Baker would go 80 yards in six plays to go up 28-0 with 12:46 left in the third stanza.



After another three and out for Peru State, Baker would start their next drive on their ten-yard line. It would take the Wildcats just two plays, one of which was an 82-yard touchdown pass to score again. With 9:48 left in the third, Baker led 35-0.



The teams would trade a couple of possessions before Peru State took over with 2:50 left in the period. The Bobcats took over on the Baker 26-yard line after Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas) laid out to intercept a Wildcat pass.



J'Lon Horton (Valrico, Fla.) went nine yards before Ki'Jana Owens (North Platte) went three for a first down. Later, on fourth and ten, Brady attempted a 32-yard field goal which was blocked. However, the long snapper, Nic Harris (Salt Lake City) picked it up and carried it in for a touchdown for Peru State. After a discussion by the officials, it was ruled that the play was correct as it stood and the Bobcats were on the board. Brady's PAT was good and it was 35-7 Baker with 23 seconds left in the quarter.



The Wildcats would lead 35-7 after 45 minutes of play.



Fourth Quarter Action



Baker would get the ball down to the Bobcats' 21-yard line before their drive stalled. Their 39-yard field attempt was wide right.



The teams would trade back-to-back turnovers. After Peru State was intercepted, Cameron Schlender (Kearney) forced a fumble and recovered in on the Bobcats' 28-yard line. Peru State was not able to move the ball and then on the Wildcats' third play of their drive, Langdon Douglas (Kansas City, Mo.) intercepted a Baker pass on the Bobcats' six-yard line. Douglas returned the ball 58 yards into Baker territory where Peru State took over.



On the first play, Harry Kanu (Brandon, Fla.) went 15 yards for a first down. After a short carry by Kanu, he found Tim Jones (Brandon, Fla.) for ten yards and another first down to Baker's seven-yard line. After a one-yard gain, Peru State called time out. On the next play Kanu went in from six yards out. Brady's point after was good and it 35-14 Baker with 3:52 left in the game.



Baker would score on their last possession of the game as they went six plays for 23 yards. The PAT was not good and the final score of the game would be 41-14 Wildcats.





Team Statistics



Baker pretty much doubled up the Bobcats in most statistical categories. The Wildcats had 20 first downs compared to ten for Peru State. Baker had 251 yards rushing and 156 passing for 407 total yards. The Bobcats had 105 yards on the ground and 65 through the air for 170 yards.



The Wildcats lost one fumble while Peru State lost two. Peru State did pick off four Baker passes while losing one of their own.



The game was fairly clean in terms of flags as the Wildcats only had three penalties for 35 yards. Peru State was flagged six times for 55 yards.



Peru State Offensive Statistics



Kanu finished as Peru State's leading rusher netting 38 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) netted 15 yards on three carries.



Kanu finished eight of 14 passing for 65 yards. Kasbohm did not complete a pass on six attempts.



Jones had two receptions for 13 yards while Zaron Wright (Gibsonton, Fla.), Dwight Butler (Rabun Gap, Ga.), Garry Fleming (Saint Petersburg, Fla.), Jeremy Kaleikini (Brigham City, Utah), Mitchel Orr (Smithville, Mo.), and Tajh Eaddy (Spencerport, N.Y.) each had one reception.



Special Team Statistics



Brady punted eight times averaging 44.3 yards per kick.



Orr returned five kickoffs for 79 yards while Michael Bullard (Nassau, Bahamas) and Robbie Sturdivant (North Platte) each had one return for 14 and 13 yards respectively.



Gustavo Brochetto (San Marcos) kicked off twice averaging 55 yards.



Defensive Statistics



Travis Reed (Hickman) again led the Bobcat defense as he finished with ten total tackles – three solo. Harris added eight total tackles – five solo and added one tackle for a loss of two yards.



Robert Tillman (Detroit, Mich.) and David Johnson (Chandler, Ariz.) each had six total tackles. Tillman had five solo while Johnson finished with four solo. Chance Hall (Omaha) added five tackles – four of which were solo.



Adams had one tackle for a loss of four yards and one interception. Hubbard had one interception with Schlender finishing with one forced fumble which he recovered. Douglas finished the game with two interceptions.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will have its final Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) cross over game next Saturday when they travel to Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo. The game with the 2-2-1 Eagles will begin at 1 p.m. Central Methodist and William Penn's game Saturday night was called after a lengthy delay for lightning in Oskaloosa, Iowa.



The Bobcats will then have a bye week before traveling to Dubuque, Iowa, to face Clarke on Oct. 19. The Pride, in their first season of collegiate football, are 0-5 like the 'Cats.