Grayhounds entertain Davenport Central this week.

Turnovers.

That, in a nutshell, sums up the Burlington High School football team's season to date.

The Grayhounds have turned the ball over 10 times through four games, a big reason BHS is 1-3 heading into tonight's game against Davenport Central (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. at Bracewell Stadium.

If BHS is to end its eight-game losing streak to the Blue Devils and get started on the right foot in Class 4A District 4, the Grayhounds will have to have added emphasis on ball security. That may be even more difficult with the forecast of rain the next three days.

"What keeps showing up is our youth and the turnover situation," BHS head coach Zach Shay said. "Our young guys have had a hard time holding onto the ball. That's something we've had to address is ball security. It's tough to win games when you turn the ball over three, four, five times a game."

In an attempt to get out of the gate fast last week against Fort Madison, Shay called a flea-flicker on the first play from scrimmage. The play was set up well, but sophomore quarterback Brock Dengler was hit on the throw, leading to an interception which set up a touchdown and ultimately sent the Grayhounds on their way to a 28-6 loss.

Dengler has been intercepted five times and the Grayhounds have put the ball on the turf nine times, losing five of those fumbles. With rain in the forecast, ball security becomes and even higher premium.

"We held Fort Madison to a field goal after that opening touchdown and we had a chance to go into the locker room down just 9-0 at halftime. We settled down and played well defensively," Shay said. "It could be a bit of a slipper slope on Friday. There is a good chance it is going to rain. Our emphasis is going to be two hands on the football."

Compounding the Grayhounds' issues is a high ankle sprain to senior running back K.T. Thompson, which has limited his playing time and effectiveness. He remains questionable again this week. In his absence, Bryant Williams and Trey King, Jr., have stepped up and been effective in the run game.

The Grayhounds' defense will be put to the test by a versatile Central offense which is averaging 155 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry.

Senior quarterback Michael Moran runs the show. He has rushed for 61 yards and thrown for 129 yards on 15-of-40 passing. He has thrown five interception and has just one touchdown pass.

Moran's favorite target has been senior Israel Taylor, who has nine catches for 80 yards and a score.

Senior Sam Strang leads the Blue Devils in rushing with 209 yards on 35 carries and two scores. Jadon Leach has rushed for 160 yards and two TDs and Brian Mitchell has 134 rushing yards and a score.

Tackling will be key if the Grayhounds are to slow down Central's attack.

"They are very athletic. They've played four really good opponents and played them all tough," Shay said. "They are going to run the ball right at you. We have to be ready to be physical and tackle in space."