It was the perfect storm.

The West Burlington High School volleyball team was coming off a subpar performance Saturday in the Lisbon tournament and was looking to take it out on the next team it faced.

Central Lee, coming in just one game behind Class 2A's fourth-ranked Van Buren in the SEI Superconference South Division race, was coming off winning the Holy Trinity Classic on Monday night for the first time in program history.

The Falcons gave the Lady Hawks their best shot, scoring a knockout blow with a 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17 South Division win Tuesday night at West Burlington High School.

West Burlington (5-8 overall, 2-1 South Division) kept itself in the conference race while handing Central Lee (14-5, 3-2) a crippling blow.

It was the perfect storm.

"Central Lee .. going into this game I was shocked at how well they have been doing this season, beating Holy Trinity, which is always the top volleyball team in our conference," said West Burlington junior Sydney Marlow, who pounded down a school single-match record 27 kills and now has 965 kills for her career.

"I think we all really worked as a team and communicated really well and came out and got the win against Central Lee," said West Burlington junior Lauryn Kent, who had 12 digs and was 16-of-16 serving with a pair of aces.

"It feels really good. They are one of the top teams in our conference right now. We were really hoping we could beat this team so we can get up higher and be where we think we should be. I'm really proud of us for what we did," said West Burlington junior Raven Messamaker, who had two kills, 14 digs and was perfect on 14 serves.

"This is huge. This is only our third conference match. We had a tough weekend up in Lisbon where we took some close losses," West Burlington head coach Corina Shipp said. "Coming off that (Monday) with most of our girls at a JV match, it was mostly just talking to them and motivating them about how we're going to bounce back from adversity in those losses on Saturday and come into our home gym and beat one of the top teams in the conference."

Central Lee came limping into the match after five grueling matches less than 24 hours earlier. That and the fact that junior middle hitter Mya Merschman was nursing a leg injury which left her playing on one leg much of the night limited the Hawks' effectiveness. Central Lee head coach Amy Cook, though, was not making excuses.

"They were definitely tired from that and just coming off Homecoming week and then we had a tournament in Keokuk. We did struggle with pushing through that fatigue. We have to figure that out because we've got big goals at the end. If we can't figure than out ... we'll work on it," Cook said. "(Merschman's) got a quad strain. I thought all in all the girls adjusted well. It's just that Kaylynn can step in there and play middle real well. We'll get that figured out and be ready for Thursday."

West Burlington won the first two games to put the Hawks on the ropes. With Marlow pounding away and freshmen McKenna Marlow and Sophia Armstrong putting up a strong block in the front row, the Falcons had Central Lee on its heels much of the night.

"They look up to her and they know when it's there time, they have to step up. Sydney can do a lot for us, but it takes a team. They know that and they stepped up big tonight," Shipp said. "Sophia and McKenna are two of the best blockers I've ever coached. I can see them all the way through the next four years breaking some records with blocks. They're a wall up there. Even though they might not be getting the kills because they are still developing, they still put up good blocks. Abbey (Bence) keeps her composure as our setter. When things go wrong, the hitters get frustrated, but she never takes it to heart. She keeps her composure and intensity. It's pretty impressive to see that."

Central Lee would not go down without a fight. Trailing 15-9 in the pivotal third game, the Hawks scored six straight points off the serve of Merschman, eventually tying he game at 16. With Abby Wellman and Kaylynn Summers picking up some of the hitting slack, the Hawks climbed back into the match.

"Abby came out that last game and hit the ball hard and placed it well," Cook said. "Kaylynn is pretty versatile in the front row as far as hitting her spots."

West Burlington made sure there would be no comeback. A pair of spikes by Sydney Marlow gave the Falcons the lead for good in the third game, sending them to a home victory.

"I definitely think we have some competitors and some girls that step up against good teams in pressure situations. It's good to see those young girls step up again against another good team at home. It's been fun. I'd like to play every match at home," Shipp said.

"I think we realized we were already two games ahead and we could come back and win that. We wanted it really bad and we came back and got it," Kent said. "Really big. We're really determined we want to get to state. We're trying to get there. We're going to try our best."

CENTRAL LEE



Kills — Abby Wellman 14, Mya Merschman 13, Kaylynn Summers 10, Zoe Eschman 5, Meghan Hopp 4, Andrea Benner 4

Assists — Eschman 34

Serving — Chloe Weber 14-14 (1 ace), Merschman 13-13, Eschman 10-10 (1 ace), Makayla Morrison 2-2, Benner 14-16 (2 aces), Wellman 12-14, Hopp 12-16

Blocks — Merschman 3, Benner 1

Digs — Eschman 25, Wellman 10, Hopp 9, Sophie Woodley 7, Weber 7, Merschman 6, Benner 6, Macy Watkins 6, Morrison 3

WEST BURLINGTON



Kills — Sydney Marlow 27, McKenna Marlow 8, Abbey Bence 5, Sophia Armstrong 4, Grace Hoenig 3, Raven Messamaker 2

Assists — Bence 35

Serving — Bence 21-21 (2 aces), Lauryn Kent 16-16 (2 aces), Messmaker 14-14, Kadence Johnson 14-14 (2 aces)

Blocks — S. Marlow 2, M. Marlow 2, Armstrong 1, Bence 1

Digs — S. Marlow 20, M. Marlow 15, Messamaker 14, Kent 12, Johnson 11

Records — Central Lee 14-5 overall (3-2 SEI Superconference South Division), West Burlington 5-8 (2-1)