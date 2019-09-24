Central Lee defeated Burlington High School, 21-17, 9-21, 15-13, in the championship match of the Holy Trinity Classic volleyball tournament at Fort Madison Monday night.

The Lady Hawks advanced with two wins and a loss in the Silver Pool, beating Fort Madison, 21-8, 21-11, and Wapello, 21-17, 21-18, but losing to Burlington, 22-20, 21-15. Central Lee then defeated Holy Trinity in the semifinals, 21-17, 23-21.

Burlington went 3-0 in the Silver Pool, defeating Wapello, 21-15, 21-7, and Fort Madison, 23-21, 21-19, in addition to Central Lee. The Grayhounds ousted Danville, 21-7, 21-13, in the semifinals.

In the other Silver Pool match, Wapello defeated Fort Madison, 21-15, 14-21, 17-15.

Holy Trinity went 3-0 in the Blue Pool, topping Keokuk 21-11, 21-11, Winfield-Mount Union 21-7, 21-11, and Danville, 21-9, 21-13. Danville beat Winfield-Mount Union 21-15, 21-19, and Keokuk 18-21, 21-16, 15-8. Keokuk edged Winfield-Mount Union 23-21, 21-19.

Melina Oepping led Winfield-Mount Union with 11 kills and Anna Hudson added eight for the Wolves. Kayla Edwards had 18 assists and was 17-for-18 serving with six aces. Kyndal Townsley led the W-MU defense with 32 digs. Jami Wilkerson was 17-for-17 serving with two aces and she had 17 digs. Winfield-Mount Union (12-6, 4-0) plays in the Superconference tournament at Lone Tree on Thursday.

WEST CENTRAL 2, STARK COUNTY 1: Mady Reed and Reagan Spence combined for 19 kills to lead West Central High School past Stark County, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20, at Biggsville, Illinois.

Reed had team highs of 10 kills and 15 digs. Spence finished with nine kills and a block. Sadie Lenz had 26 assists and served an ace. The Heat's Megan Schaley had 10 digs and Halee Porter added an ace.

Kelsey Berchtold led Stark County at the net with eight kills. Makenzie Stahl had 13 assists.

West Central (7-4) plays Mercer County at Aledo, Illinois, Wednesday. Stark County slipped to 8-10.

NIKE JV WINS OWN TOURNEY: Notre Dame defeated Muscatine in the championship match and won its own junior varsity tournament at Father Minett Gymnasium.

Gabby Deery led the Nike JV with 44 kills for the tournament. Molly Johnson served five aces, Ava Rashid had four and Isabel Tjaden served two aces. Tjaden led the defense with 29 digs and Deery had 22. Madelyn Mosena had 57 assists.

7TH GRADE VOLLEYBALL

FAIRFIELD SWEEPS STONE: Fairfield won all four matches at Edward Stone.

In the A match, Fairfield won 21-18, 21-13. Anna Buxton served four aces for Edward Stone and Sophie Brown had two aces and a kill. Avery Levins, Giovanna Orr and Ashlynn Trosdahl each had a kill. Fairfield won the B match, 21-8, 21-8. Nadia Jones had four aces for Edward Stone. Bryn Bertlshofer had an ace and a kill and Denya Draine hadd a kill.

Fairfield won the C match, 21-15, 23-21. Edward Stone's Addison Kite had four aces and three kills. Samiah Minner had an ace, an assist and a kill. Jadyn Adams had two kills and an ace. Keymiya Campbell had an ace and a kill. Annabel Townsend had an assist and a kill. Caroline Wolf had a kill. In the D match, Fairfield won 21-11, 21-7. Jashel Brown served an ace and Paradise Fraley had a kill.