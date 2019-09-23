The Nebraska City Pioneers rallied behind Jordan William's five total touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Raymond Central on Friday, September 20, at Mustang Stadium.

Nebraska City struck quick in the first quarter.



Within the first minute of this contest, Eli Southard caught a 71 yard pass from Williams with 10:59 on the clock, and NC led 7-0.



Nebraska City’s defense kept the Mustangs from scoring throughout the rest of first quarter.



In the second quarter, Raymond Central answered with a 15 yard touchdown run by Conner Kreikemeier. The point after was no good and NC carried a 7-6 lead.



Nebraska City received the ball on their own 34 and put together a eight play scoring drive. Williams hit Landon Adams on a 26 yard pass and later connected with Southard for 22 yards. Williams capped off the drive with a seven yard touchdown pass to Southard. Eduardo Gonzalez kicked the extra point and NC had a 14-6 lead.



On third down and seven, Raymond Central attempted a pass that was intercepted by Jaren Johansen.



Seven plays later, Williams broke free for a 20 yard touchdown run, and the Pioneers had a 21-6 advantage at the end of the first half.



In the third quarter, Raymond Central had the ball on the Pioneer nine yard line with 4:51 remaining, when Kreikemeier ran the ball in for the score. The two-point conversion pass was no good and NC led 21-12.



Nebraska City added to it’s lead when Williams found Jaren Johansen for a 18 yard touchdown, and at the end of the third quarter, NC had a 28-12 lead.



Williams hooked up with Southard on a third down and eight situation in the fourth quarter, and tossed a 78 yard touchdown pass. After Gonzalez made the extra point, the Pioneers had a comfortable, 35-12 lead.



Raymond Central battled back and scored on a 19 yard touchdown pass from Lucas Buresh to Kreikemeier with 1:26 in the fourth quarter. (Two-point good).



The Mustangs added a touchdown with time winding down, but NC held on for the seven point win.



Nebraska City finished with 356 total yards.



Williams was 15-25 for 318 yards. He had four touchdowns through the air, and one rushing touchdown.



Southard finished with seven catches, 197 yards and three touchdowns. Southard set a school record for receiving yards in a game. Riley Wehling caught four passes for 58 yards.



Michael Nelson came away with seven tackles and Brayden Betts contributed a sack.



Gonzalez was 5-for-5 on extra point attempts.

Nebraska City will be at home to face Lincoln Lutheran on Friday, September 27. Kick Off: 7 p.m.







