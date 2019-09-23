Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson was honored as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week Monday, as he accounted for 186 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Nebraska’s 42-38 win over Illinois.

Robinson hauled in eight catches for 79 yards and two scores while also rushing 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Frankfort, Ky., native set season bests in rushing and receiving yards and scored the first three touchdowns of his career.

Robinson caught touchdown passes of 27 and three yards, as Nebraska rallied from four 14-point deficits, while he scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run with eight minutes remaining.

Monday’s award marks the fifth time a Husker has won the weekly freshman award under Scott Frost, and the first since Barret Pickering on Nov. 19, 2018.