Saturday

Sep 21, 2019 at 12:59 AM


AREA STANDINGS

Through Week 4

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 5

Team;;District;Overall

Bettendorf;;0-0;3-1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy;;0-0;3-1

Davenport West;;0-0;2-2

Burlington;;0-0;1-3

Davenport Central;;0-0;1-3

Cedar Rapids Washington;;0-0;0-4

Friday's scores

Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6

Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf 32

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Davenport North 42, Davenport West 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 28

Pleasant Valley 46, Davenport Central 7

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6

Team;;District;Overall

Keokuk;;0-0;4-0

Solon;;0-0;4-0

Washington;;0-0;4-0

Fort Madison;;0-0;3-1

Mount Pleasant;;0-0;3-1

Fairfield;;0-0;0-4

Friday's scores

Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6

Keokuk 49, Centerville 13

Solon 17, Davenport Assumption 13

Grinnell 58, Fairfield 20

Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7

Washington 42, West Liberty 20

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5

Team;;District;Overall

Camanche;;0-0;3-1

Louisa-Muscatine;;0-0;3-1

Tipton;;0-0;2-2

Mount Vernon;;0-0;1-3

WB-ND;;0-0;1-3

West Liberty;;0-0;1-3

Friday's scores

Camanche 40, DeWitt Central 37 (OT)

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21

Mount Vernon 26, Maquoketa 13

Washington 42, West Liberty 20

West Branch 24, Tipton 14

West Burlington-Notre Dame 27, Central Lee 6

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 6

Team;;District;Overall

Mid-Prairie;;0-0;2-2

Davis County;;0-0;1-3

E-B-F;;0-0;1-3

Williamsburg;;0-0;1-3

Albia;;0-0;0-4

Central Lee;;0-0;0-4

Friday's scores

Pleasantvlle 46, Albia 14

Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Iowa City Liberty 33, Mid-Prairie 6

Pekin 42, Davis County 14

West Burlington-Notre Dame 27, Central Lee 6

Iowa City Regina 42, Williamsburg 35

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5

Team;;District;Overall

Sigourney-Keota;;0-0;4-0

Mediapolis;;0-0;3-1

Wapello;;0-0;2-2

Wilton;;0-0;1-3

Columbus;;0-0;1-4

Van Buren;;0-0;0-5

Friday's scores

Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21

North Cedar 33, Columbus 8

Wayne 80, Van Buren 0

Durant 7, Wapello 0

Benton Community 48, Wilton 14

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4

Team;;District;Overall

Montezuma;;2-0;4-0

HLV;;2-0;3-1

English Valleys;;1-1;3-1

Iowa Valley;;1-1;3-1

New London;;1-1;3-1

Lone Tree;;1-1;1-3

WACO;;0-2;1-3

Winfield-Mount Union;;0-2;1-3

Friday's scores

HLV 54, English Valleys 20

Iowa Valley 48, Winfield-Mount Union 22

Lone Tree 48, New London 42 (OT)

Montezuma 62, WACO 57

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Team;;Conf.;Overall

Annawan-Weth.;;2-0;4-0

Princeville;;2-0;4-0

Ridgewood;;2-0;4-0

West Central;;1-1;3-1

Mercer County;;1-1;2-2

Mid-County;;0-2;1-3

Stark County;;0-2;1-3

United;;0-2;0-4

Friday's scores

Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Mercer County 0

Ridgewood 35, Stark County 20

Princeville 35, United 21

West Central 28, Mid-County 0

PRAIRIELAND CONFERENCE

BLACK DIVISION

Team;;Conf.;Overall

Knoxville;;2-0;4-0

A-Town;;1-0;3-1

Lewistown;;1-0;2-2

Illini West;;0-2;1-3

South Fulton;;0-2;0-4

Friday's scores

A-Town 32, Illini West 22

Knoxville 51, South Fulton 8

Lewistown 51, South Fork 6

INDEPENDENTS

Team;;;Overall

West Hancock;;;1-3

Friday's score

Quincy Notre Dame 76, West Hancock 6