It was a 23 team field at the 39th annual Ballard Invitational Monday, Sep. 16 and among the list that included five Class 3A ranked teams, was the ADM girls cross country team.

With an average team time of 23:36.1, the Lady Tigers placed tenth overall. Overall, the Tigers clocked in a total team time of 1:58:00.3.

For the second straight outing, freshman Geneva Timmerman led the way for ADM clocking in her second eighth-place finish with a mark of 20:29.9. Timmerman’s performance has already stood out through just two meets this season, something foreshadowed by head coach David Zwank.

“I could tell right away with her form and her pacing that Geneva would do great things for us this season,” said Zwank. “She’s got a lot of raw athletic ability and the thing with her is she has learned how to reign in that athletic ability and focus it on productive racing. All that as just a freshman is quite amazing.”

Junior teammate Hannah Welch clocked in a 35th place finishing time of 22:42.6. She was followed up by one of four varsity freshmen in Sophia Chesney who placed 71st overall with a time of 24:19.4. Fellow freshman Tess Boorn placed 82nd with a time of 24:55.7 while senior Emily Hlas clocked in a 92nd place time of 25:32.7. Astraea Munyan and Callie Moyer rounded out the scoring for ADM with times of 25:43.3 (95th place) and 28:57.7 (133rd place).

Next up for the Tiger girls will be a home contest on Monday, Sep 23 at the Hillcrest Country Club. There they will welcome in a 12 team field including Ballard, Carlisle, DC-G, Interstate-35, Norwalk, Perry, Saydel Twin Cedars, Urbandale, Van Meter, West Central Valley, and Woodward-Granger. The girls will get the meet started at 5:20 p.m.