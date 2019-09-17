Led by the great work of junior Nate Mueller, the ADM boys cross country team captured a 13th place finish at the 39th annual Ballard Invitational Monday, Sep. 16 in Huxley. Overall it was an extremely talented field filled with six Class 3A ranked teams and 15 individually ranked Class 3A runners. The Tigers captured the 13th place finish with a total team time of 1:34:43.0 and 307 place points.

Mueller came in as Class 3A’s second ranked individual runner and he sure didn’t disappoint. For the second straight outing, the junior bested the entire field, this time defeating 164 other runners thanks to his first place time of 16:38.0. Next up for the Tigers was sophomore Quinton Kimrey who fell just off of his pace at Urbandale, finishing with a time of 19:08.2 Monday. He was then followed up by Nathan Royer in 69th place sporting a time of 19:16.8 followed by sophomore Cooper Greenslade in 85th with a mark of 19:46.7. Ultimately, five of the seven top runners for ADM placed inside the top 100 and rounding out that list for the Tigers was senior Max Fouts who clocked in a time of 19:53.3.

The last of the top seven for the Tigers included sophomore Caleb Crystal who narrowly missed his season opening mark by clocking in a time of 20:14.1. Braden Hegarty rounded out the Tiger scoring by placing 116th courtesy of a time of 20:31.8.

The Tigers will be headed home for their next outing which will take place at the Hillcrest Country Club in Adel. The Tigers will be welcoming in a ten team field including conference foes Ballard, Carlisle, and Perry along with Interstate-35, Saydel, Norwalk, Urbandale, Van Meter, West Central Valley, and Woodward-Granger. That meet will kick off at 5:45 p.m.