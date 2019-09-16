Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) had told friends she liked the Lamoni Golf Course and it showed on Saturday. Not only did Brown like it, but so did her teammate Taylor Finke (Battle Creek).



Finke finished in third with an 80 which was just four shots off the winning round of 76. Brown finished seventh overall with an 85.





NCAA DIII Simpson (Iowa) won the Graceland Invitational with a team total of 344. The hosts finished second with a score to 350.



The other team scores were third – Missouri Valley – 368, fourth – Baker (Kan.) – 372, fifth – North Central Missouri CC – 377, sixth – Iowa Wesleyan – 390, and seventh – Peru State – 425.



The other Bobcat golfers competing were Sydney Neal (Peru) – tied for 32nd with a score of 111 and Kayla Myers (Sidney, Iowa) – 38th with a score of 149. This was Myers' first collegiate competition.



Upcoming Tournaments



The Bobcats will be competing Monday and Tuesday in the Evangel Fall Invitational in Springfield, Mo.



They will then be off for a couple of weeks before heading to Silvis, Ill., to compete in the TPC Deere Run Invite.