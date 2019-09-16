Jaden Walker is a three-star prospect from Georgia

Iowa State and Steve Prohm have their first commit in the 2020 class, and from the coach's favorite position, no less.

Jaden Walker, a three-star point guard, pledged to the Cyclones, a source told the Ames Tribune on Monday.

The 6-foot-5 Georgia native made an official visit to ISU over the weekend, with ESPN's College GameDay pregame show also in town for the first time ever ahead of the ISU-Iowa football game for what made an electric atmosphere, albeit marred some by inclement weather that resulted in 3 hours worth of delays in the actual game.

Point guards have become something of a specialty for Prohm with three NBA draft picks (Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne and Monte Morris) already on his resume and a potential fourth (Tyrese Haliburton) currently on the roster and a potential early-entrant candidate next spring.

Walker picked the Cyclones over offers from the likes of Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others.