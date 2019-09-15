While it was close throughout, the MidAmerica Nazarene (MNU) Pioneers were not nice guests as they swept the Peru State volleyball team Friday night.



The Pioneers won 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 to improve to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The 'Cats fell to 3-12 on the season and 0-2 in the Heart.



First Set Action



The Bobcats jumped to an early lead as Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) put down a kill from Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.). This was followed by two service aces by Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.). An attack error by the Pioneers made it 4-0 before MNU put down a kill. The set was later tied at 5-5 and 6-6 before MNU took the lead.



Later, after the score was tied at 12 each, Quinonez Holguin had another service ace. Peru State would still have a lead at 14-13 after a service error on the Pioneers only to see MNU go out to a 17-14 lead. The Bobcats would later tie the score at 18-18 on a Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) kill off an assist from Quinonez Holguin. Once again the Pioneers would regain the lead and hold on for the 25-22 set win.



Second Set Action



The second set was tied many times throughout with the Bobcats again having an early lead. The 'Cats led 6-3 after Chavarria put down a spike from Quinonez Holguin. Again, the Pioneers would take the lead and the teams would continue to battle back and forth with many ties and lead changes.



Peru State would again have a three-point lead late in the game at 19-16 after Dawson Sharman (Sidney) got a kill from Quinonez Holguin. The Pioneers would come back with four straight points before having an attack error which knotted the set for the last time. MNU would finish off with five straight points for the win.



Third Set Action



MNU jumped out to a 7-1 lead in what was the deciding set. Peru State would slowly chip away at the deficit and pulled within four at 12-8 after an error on the Pioneers. MNU would again extend its lead to as many as eight only to see the 'Cats pluck away. Peru State got within three at 24-21 only to see the Pioneers nail the win with a kill.



Team Statistics



Peru State was outhit by the Pioneers .202 to .116. MNU finished with a few more digs and had a big difference in blocking as they finished with seven total blocks compared to three for the 'Cats.



Peru Individual Statistics



Cudney led the Bobcats with 11 kills while Mallory Matthies (Omaha) finished with nine. Sharman added six kills.



Cassidy Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) led the team with 15 assists while Quinonez Holguin added 12.



Quinonez Holguin had three service aces while Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.), Arianna Waschowski (Bellevue), and Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) each finished with one service ace.



Quinonez Holguin finished with a double-double as she led the team with ten digs. Sharman and Cox each had nine while Cudney contributed eight. Waschowski and Birkle each had six digs.



Sharman was credited with the lone solo block. Mollhoff had two block assists while Sharman and Matthies each had one block assist.