The 14th-ranked Central Methodist (CMU) Eagles volleyball team took care of business Saturday morning as they swept the Peru State Bobcats in the Al Wheeler Activity Center in Peru.



The Eagles won 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 to improve to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Peru State fell to 3-13 on the season and are still looking for their first conference win having suffered three losses.



First Set Action



The Eagles scored the first two points of the set and never looked back in route to an easier 25-15 first set win.





Second Set Action



Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) scored the first point of the second set with a kill off an assist from Cassidy Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.). Three straight CMU points gave the Eagles a 3-1 lead by Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) had a setter dump for a kill.



After being tied at 4, 5, 6, and 8, back-to-back attack errors by the Eagles put Peru State up 10-8. A kill by Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) off an assist from Davis put the 'Cats up by three. Later, the Bobcats would lead by four at 16-12 on a service ace by Quinonez Holguin. It was at that point, that CMU would go on a 6-2 run to tie the score. The Eagles would then score the final seven points for the 25-18 set win.



Third Set Action



The third set was much closer throughout. A Dawson Sharman (Sidney) kill would tie the set at 4-4 before Peru State would lead 5-4 after a hitting error by the Eagles. The Bobcats would later led 12-10 on a kill by Cudney on an assist from Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.).



CMU would eventually take the lead after the set was tied at 14-14 and never trailed after the point. The Eagles would build a 23-19 lead before Peru State would try to fight back. A service error made it 23-20 and then Mollhoff had a solo block to pull the Bobcats back within two. Chavarria would get a kill to make it 23-22 CMU, but the Eagles would score the next two points for the win.



Team Statistics



The Eagles outhit Peru Sate .292 to .117 and finished with 13 more digs than the 'Cats as they had 60. Both teams finished with five total blocks.



Peru Individual Statistics



Cudney led the team with 11 kills and hit a respectable .308. Mallory Matthies (Omaha) added seven kills while Chavarria finished with six.



Quinonez Holguin and Davis each had 12 assists to lead the team. Quinonez Holguin was the only player on either team to record a service ace.



Quinonez Holguin finished with her second-straight double-double as she led the Bobcats with 12 digs. Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) added ten digs while Cudney finished with seven.



Sharman and Chavarria each were credited with a solo block while Mollhoff had two block assists. Cudney, Alyssa Childers (Lincoln), Sharman, and Chavarria each had one block assist.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will have another busy week as they will host three more contests.



On Tuesday night, William Penn (Iowa) will be the visitors in a Heart matchup at 7 p.m. The Statesmen are 6-7 on the season and are 1-3 in the Heart having dropped their last two contests.



The Bobcats will then host a pair of non-conference opponents on Friday and Saturday. The University of St. Mary will be the visitors Friday night at 7 p.m. The Spires are 10-7 and will play Avila (Mo.) before heading to Peru.



On Saturday, the Concordia Bulldogs will visit the confines of the Al Wheeler Activity Center for a 2 p.m. contest. The Bulldogs, who most likely will be rated in the next coaches' poll started the season with 12 straight wins before losing in five on Saturday to the ninth-ranked Midland Warriors.