The Nebraska City Pioneers have dropped two straight games after their season opening win against Schuyler on August 30. Since then, NC suffered a 77-7 loss to Wahoo, and was shut-out by Platteview, 42-0, on Friday, September 13.

On September 6, NC faced, top ranked, Wahoo Warriors.

Nebraska City managed a total of 116 yards of offense without starting quarterback, Jordan Williams.

Sophomore, Michael Nelson, got his first start at quarterback for NC.

Nelson finished with 25 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Nelson threw for 56 yards that included a 30 yard pass to Eli Southard.

Dillon Roe completed two passes for 20 yards.

On the receiving end, Brayden Betts caught two passes for 20 yards, and Jaren Johansen led the Pioneers with 11 tackles, five solo.

PLATTEVIEW 45 NC 0

In the first quarter, the Trojans scored two touchdowns in two minutes and never looked back.

It was a back and forth first quarter until the Trojans had the ball on the Pioneer 35 yard line on a fourth down and nine situation.

Quarterback, Braden Johnson found a wide open Alex Draper for the pass and catch, and Draper ran the ball in for the touchdown with 2:10 on the clock, and Platteview led 7-0.

Nebraska City went three-and-out on their next possession and was lined up to punt. With the ball on their own 26 yard line, NC botched the punt and the Trojans recovered the ball and ran it in for the score with :07 seconds remaining, and Platteview led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, NC had the ball on their own 35. On a fouth and one, NC tried a quarterback sneak with Jordan Williams, but the Trojans made the stop.

Five plays later, Platteview scored after Tobius Nixon ran the ball in for the seven yard touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, Johnson would hook up with Draper again on a 34 yard passing touchdown.

With 2:14 remaining in the second quarter, Jed Christensen ran the ball in for a three yard touchdown, and Platteview led, 35-0, at halftime.

Jared Kuhl added to the Trojan lead after running a seven yard touchdown in the second half, and the Trojans went on to pick up their second win on the year.

Nebraska City (1-2) will be @ Raymond Central (2-1) on Friday, September 20. Game time: 7 p.m.

Last season the Pioneers lost a thriller to the Mustangs, 30-28.