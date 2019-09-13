The Nebraska volleyball team will play three matches at the Devaney Center as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend. NU will take on High Point on Friday at Noon, Denver on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Loyola Marymount on Saturday at 1 p.m. All three Husker matches will be streamed on BTNPlus.com or the BTN+ app with a subscription. A complete tournament schedule can be found on Huskers.com.



• All three Husker matches will be broadcast on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.







Coaches



• John Cook, Nebraska: 20th year at Nebraska (562-76); 27th year overall (723-149)



• Ryan Meek, High Point: 2nd year at High Point (23-15)



• Tom Hogan, Denver: 4th year at Denver (78-19)



• Aaron Mansfield, Loyola Marymount: 3rd year at LMU (40-26)







Series History



• Nebraska is playing High Point for the first time.



• NU is 1-0 all-time against Denver. The win came on Sept. 12, 2014, a Husker sweep.



• The Huskers are 3-0 against Loyola Marymount. The last meeting was on Sept. 18, 1998.







About the Huskers



• Nebraska is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016. The Huskers won a pair of matches in San Diego over the weekend against Arizona (3-1) and then-No. 25 San Diego (3-2).



• Lexi Sun leads the Huskers with 3.81 kills per set and is hitting .275 this season. Three Huskers - Jazz Sweet, Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins - are averaging 2.13 kills per set. Libero Kenzie Knuckles leads the team with 4.63 digs per set and ranks fifth in the Big Ten.



• The Huskers are holding opponents to a .132 hitting percentage this season, which ranks second in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally.



• NU is also second in the Big Ten in digs (16.38 per set) and ranks 44th in the nation.