Perry swimming isn’t letting its small team slow its season down.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Jayettes faced an uphill battle at Boone. Taking on both Boone and Algona, Perry walked away with its first team win of the season in a 46-44 series over Algona. Against the larger rostered Boone, Perry fell 74-23, a better margin than the 79-22 loss Algona suffered in the triangular.

Despite splitting the day as a team, there was no shortage of personal growth. Perry head coach Jean Dowd said Tuesday was a testament to “hard work paying off” as seven personal records were set.

Sophomore Jaylene Karolus shaved off 3.31 seconds from her 100 yard butterfly time at 1 minute 7.38 seconds. Her 26.83 seconds in the 50 freestyle was also a .02 second improvement, giving her two individual first-place finishes on the day.

While Karolus had substantial improvement in her 100 yard event, it wasn’t the largest margin for a Perry swimmer. Gracie Phillips dropped 4.88 seconds from her 100 backstroke with a time of 1:18.46, good for third place in the event behind two Boone swimmers.

Amanda Holwegner also took third in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:25.68 finish, taking 2.80 seconds off her personal best. Avery Miner’s 1:35.01 time in the same event was a 1.64 second improvement.

Working with Hailey Meacham in the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays, Perry grabbed two silver finishes as a team, each marking season records.

Perry continues its season Thursday, Sept. 12 with a trip to Des Moines Roosevelt.