The Burlington High School volleyball team possesses plenty of offensive weapons and a top-notch setter to get them the ball.

For the Grayhounds, the key to success is in their passing.

When BHS passes the ball well, it is capable of competing with the best teams around.

The Grayhounds were spot-on with their passes on Tuesday and it showed in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of new Southeast Conference rival Fort Madison in the Grayhounds' home opener at Johannsen Gymnasium.

It took BHS a while to get going, but once the Grayhounds found their offensive rhythm, there was no stopping them.

"I think I just came out there and was really confident in myself. I think I played really good and as a team we played great," said BHS junior setter Madison Bunton, who put up 35 assists on the night. "It was really big. We know we're a big team coming into this, so we had to push it and not get into our heads. We came out and played our game."

"I try to hold my platform as straight as I can," said BHS senior outside hitter Kylie May, whose passing helped the Grayhounds put away a tight third set. "Finding the seam depends on your blockers. You have to make sure you get right in. Sometimes it's hard because your blockers can be late. You have to hope for the best and be in your spot no matter what."

"It's all about our passing. As our passing goes, our games go because obviously our weapons are our middles and to get to the middles you have to have stellar passing," BHS interim head coach Wil Wiemann said. "We've told them it's cyclical. It will come around. We have to weather the storm a little bit and when we do, usually the passing is there for most of the night and we take off. We saw that tonight. Our outsides were able to get their swings. But once again, it came down to Angel and Bailey both and they just took off. Especially Angel with 17 kills."

Fort Madison (2-6 overall, 0-2 Southeast Conference) got out to a fast start in the first set, taking an 8-3 lead on a block by Kailyn Guzman.

BHS (4-1, 2-0) got its offense going, scoring four straight points off Bunton's serve, then got an ace serve from Bailey Wiemann to take it's first lead at 11-10.

"We started tightening up a little bit, getting nervous. Everybody just needed to calm down, take a breather and think about what we're trying to do here. We wanted to come out and get three straight wins and that's what we did," May said.

"It's kind of funny with her. When her hitting is on, her passing is on. Once she gets tired or something is off, it usually goes back and forth. Every now and then we'll give her a break in the back row and then everything will get going again and we'll get her right back in the back row again," Wiemann said of May.

The Grayhounds got middle hitters Angel Baylark and Bailey Wiemann going. Bunton repeatedly set quicks to the athletic middles, who pounded down kill after kill. Baylark finished with 17 kills, while Wiemann had 10.

"I have to make sure I get her the ball. They can't stop it, so just keep giving it to her," Bunton said of Baylark. "They are both such good players. They can find the court and put it down."

"It's pretty big. We rely a lot on our middles. They do a lot for us. Whenever we get set the ball, we have to go for it," May said.

"She gets on top of the ball and there is no stopping her. It will go over top of the block. You have to be literally in the right spot to get it," Wiemann said.

"They ran them really well and when they get in system and pass it to the setter, they could run those and it looked good," Fort Madison coach Kent Bailey said. "Give Baylark and their other middle some credit. They threw our second middle off a little bit and threw our outside hitters off a little bit. Give them credit. They played very well. Their two middles, when they got the ball in system, they did some great things against us. We have to go back and work on details. We're going to go back and work on them."

BHS rolled in the second set before Fort Madison battled back in the third. With Jillian Wiseman leading the way, the Bloodhounds forged six ties before the Grayhounds scored four straight points on Alyssa Dameron's serve to take command.

A final kill by Baylark finished the match.

"It was pretty big. We just switched conferences and coming out tonight for our home opener against Fort Madison is pretty exciting. Having a home rivalry and Fort Madison is close and they've always been a good rivalry," May said.

"Obviously our weapons are right through the middle and when we're in system, that's where we're going. We tell our outsides to make sure they are good to go. That's one of the things we get caught watching because we know where the offense is funneled. We just have to be ready when the set is off a little bit and go up and swing and they did tonight," Wiemann said.

"We did and then we made hitting errors. That's been the thing that we've struggled with this season. We lost to Fairfield last week with a bunch of hitting errors and we struggled. We we got on a roll we would hit one in the net and then we got in trouble again," Bailey said. "You look at our JV and freshman matches and they were close. It's a good rivalry. We're looking forward to playing them again when we get to the conference tournament. We've some time to improve between now and then and we'll see what happens."

Burlington

Kills — Angel Baylark 17, Bailey Wiemann 10, Carley McGinity 5

Assists — Madison Bunton 35

Serving — Bunton 4 aces, Wiemann 2 aces

Blocks — Wiemann 2, Alyssa Dameron 1, Kyle May 1

Digs — Bunton 9, Dameron 8, Peighton Davis 8

Records — Burlington 4-1 overall (2-0 Southeast Conference), Fort Madison 2-6 (0-2)