Emotions propelled Ogden’s volleyball team to an early lead last week at Madrid.

Poise lifted the Bulldogs to a victory.

“I think they were excited to be here tonight and to play Madrid,” coach Samantha Sperling said. “There’s a little rivalry between those two, so it gets them going a little bit.

“That’s what kept them fired up.”

Ogden won the first two sets and then held off a charge by the Tigers to earn a 3-1 triumph, by scores of 25-11, 26-24, 19-25 and 25-21.

The only blip on an otherwise stellar performance came during a fourth-set letdown.

“I think they just get a little timid in the games when they get behind or things aren’t going as well as they should be going,” Sperling said of her players. “They kind of get in their (own) heads.”

Margo Christensen ignited the Bulldogs with seven kills (while making just one error) and contributed eight digs. Hannah Dutcher added six kills, nine digs and three service aces.

Denali Loecker delivered seven kills, 16 digs and two aces. Gabby Ross also collected seven kills.

Shaylie Johannsen made 28 assists and six aces.

The victory extended a solid start for Ogden, which began this week with a 6-5 record - after winning a total of six matches all of last season.

Sperling credited the Bulldogs’ serving and hitting ability during triumphs over I-35 of Truro, PCM of Monroe, Davis County and Panorama.

They added another win over Cam Anita during a weekend tournament at Coon Rapids-Bayard.

More success should come in the weeks ahead.

“I think they’re playing pretty close to potential,” Sperling said of her team. “There’s a little room for improvement on a few different things we need to work on, but they’re starting to get used to the spots that they’re playing.”

Loecker is averaging 1.54 kills per set in the opening weeks, with Ross hitting 1.48 and Christensen 1.29. Johannsen averages 3.74 assists a set. Dutcher is contributing 1.48 digs, while Loecker paces Ogden with 1.71 digs.

The Bulldogs will travel to Perry on Thursday and will host Van Meter on Tuesday, beginning a stretch in their schedule that features challenging but beatable opponents.

As the season progresses, Ogden will continue to focus on subtle details in hopes of building on its early momentum.

“Just to kind of fine tune some of the things we need to work on,” Sperling said, “and try to get as many wins as we can along the way.”