While records are not totally available, for the first time in at least almost 30 years, there will be varsity reserve softball at Peru State College. And it begins this Wednesday, Sept. 11.



The Bobcats will be travelling to Grand Island to face Central Community College in a double header beginning at 1 p.m.



The team will play a total of 16 games in the fall and have three double headers scheduled for the spring.



Most of the games in the fall will be played on the road. The first home double header for the fall will be Sept. 29 when Central Community College comes to Peru State for a 1 p.m. start.

For more information visit pscbobcats.com