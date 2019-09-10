The 18th-ranked Evangel Crusaders came from behind to get their second win of the season as they topped the visiting Peru State Bobcats 22-14 in Ozark, Mo. This was a crossover game in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart).



With the win, the Crusaders improved to 2-0 while the 'Cats fell to 0-2.



First Quarter Action



Evangel took their first possession of the game down the field and scored in just seven plays which covered 73 yards in 2:45. With the PAT, the Crusaders led 7-0.



The Bobcats coughed up the ball on their first play, but were able to force the Crusaders to go for a field goal which was blocked by Jordan Willis (Denver).



Peru State took over on its 20-yard line for their second possession. On third and 1, Tajh Eaddy (Spencerport, N.Y.) went two yards for a first down. Then on second and two, Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) found Isaiah Cornell (Mount Vernon, Mo.) for 12 yards and another first down. After a penalty which made it first and 25, the 'Cats had two short yardage plays bringing up third and 22. Bryson Duncan (Hamburg, Iowa) then took the ball and went 51 yards down to the Evangel 18-yard line. After a loss on the first down, Eaddy carried for 12 yards to make it third and one at the Crusaders' nine-yard line. Jackson Beatty (Garland) carried two yards for another first down putting Peru State at the seven-yard line. Beatty would gain two more yards before Kasbohm would go in from five yards out for the score. The John Brady (Hickman) point after was good and the score was now tied at 7-7 with 3:30 left in the first quarter.



That would be the score at the end of the first period.



Second Quarter Action



The teams would trade possessions for about ten minutes in the second quarter. With 4:43 left in the first half, the Crusaders would get a safety on a bad snap by Peru State. That would make the score 9-7.



Peru State would move the ball down the field on their last possession of the half only to have a 52-yard field goal attempt blocked as time ran out.



Third Quarter Action



The 'Cats would have the ball to start the second half. Mitchel Orr (Smithville, Mo.) would take the kickoff back 35 yards to give Peru State decent field position to begin the half at their 38-yard line.



Back-to-back Evangel penalties would move the ball into Crusader territory at the 47-yard line. A 19-yard run by Eaddy took the ball down to the 28-yard line. After two short rushing plays, Kasbohm found Garry Fleming (Saint Petersburg, Fla.) for a 22-yard touchdown pass. Brady's PAT was good and the Bobcats led 14-9 at that point.



On Peru State's next possession, another bad snap was picked up by the Crusaders on the Bobcats' one-yard line. It took Evangel just two plays to score. The PAT was no good, but the Crusaders led 15-14 with 8:48 left in the third quarter.



The teams would trade possessions the rest of the quarter with it ending Evangel 15 – Peru State 14.



Fourth Quarter Action



On the Crusaders' first possession of the fourth quarter, they went 35 yards in just six plays after the 'Cats had a short punt. The PAT was good and Evangel led 22-14.



Peru State would get the just into Crusader territory before being forced to punt. Evangel would then run the ball consistently throughout the rest of the quarter to run out the clock and escape with the 22-14 win.



Team Statistics



The statistics reflect how close the game actually was as both teams finished with 18 first downs. The total net yardage was slightly in favor of Evangel as they finished with 255 yards, 134 of which was on the ground. Peru State had 243 net yards with 150 of that coming by the rush.



Both teams would flagged with numerous penalties as the Bobcats had ten penalties for 85 yards while Evangel was flagged eight times for 66 yards.



Peru State Offensive Statistics



Eaddy led both teams with 91 yards on nine carries. Duncan finished with 56 yards and Kasbohm added 16.



Kasbohm was 11 of 22 for 93 yards and one touchdown through the air.



Cornell caught four passes for 31 yards while Orr had three grabs for 23 yards. Fleming caught two passes for 32 yards and one touchdown.



Special Team Statistics



Dylan Allen (Grand Island) punted four times for 38.5 yards. Kasbohm had one punt for 34 yards while Gustavo Brochetto (San Marcos) had one for 23 yards.



Michael Bullard (Nassau, Bahamas) had two punt returns for five yards and one kickoff return for 15 yards. Orr had two kickoff returns for 49 yards.



Brochetto had four kickoffs averaging 55.8 yards per kick.



Defensive Statistics



Travis Reed (Hickman) led the team with 12 total tackles – three of which were solo. Reed also had a tackle for a loss of 4.8 yards. Ben Sode (Clermont, Fla.) added seven tackles – two solo.



Dwight Butler (Rabun Gap, Ga.) and Noah James each finished with five tackles. Butler had three solo while James had two solo. James also had one interception.



Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.), Christian Gomez (Peoria, Ariz.), and Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil) each finished with four total tackles. Adams and Gomez each had one solo tackle. Adams was credited with a pass break up.



Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas) grabbed the other interception.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will face its second-straight ranked opponent next week when the second-ranked Benedictine (Kan.) Ravens visit the Oak Bowl. The Ravens have opened the season with a 72-7 win over Graceland (Iowa) and a 47-11 win over William Penn (Iowa). Game time is 1 p.m.



Prior to the game, the Peru State cheerleaders will host a short performance from their youth camp.



At halftime, Bobcat winter and spring student-athletes will be recognized for their athletic and academic honors received last year. In addition, Peru State will be recognizing donors who contributed to the College and City of Peru following last March's historic flood.