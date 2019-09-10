The Peru State volleyball team hosted its own Fall Classic for the first time in four years. Five other schools from four states joined the Bobcats in the tournament.



On Friday, Peru State split its matches as they topped Mount Marty (S.D.) and then lost to Mayville State (MSU) (N.D.).



Mount Marty (MMC) Match



After dropping the first set 25-20, the Bobcats gained the momentum in the second and smoked the Lancers 25-10. The last two sets were close with the 'Cats winning 25-22 and 25-20. Peru State improved to 2-8 with the win while Mount Marty fell to 4-7.



First Set Action



Mount Marty score the first couple of points before a setter dump by Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) scored the first point for the Bobcats. The Lancers had the lead for most of the first set and went on to win 25-20.



Second Set Action



Alyssa Childers (Lincoln) started the second set with a kill from Cassie Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.). After a Lancer attack error, Claire Cudney (Marysville, Mo.) put down a kill from Quinonez Holguin and then MMC had another attack error to give the Bobcats a 4-0 lead.



Peru State would stretch its lead to 16-6 on a Cudney kill from Mallory Matthies (Omaha) before Mount Marty would score a couple of points. The 'Cats would eventually win the second set on a kill by Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.) off an assist from Quinonez Holguin.



Third Set Action



A Lancer attack error started the third set and then Matthies and Cudney had back-to-back kills to make it 3-0. A solo block by Childers made the score 4-0 before Mount Marty would score. The Lancers would eventually come back and take a 7-6 lead before Quinonez Holguin had a setter dump for a kill to tie it at 7-7.



The teams would battle back-and-forth and were tied at 14-14 before a Cudney kill from Davis broke the tie for good. With Peru State leading 24-22, the Lancers would have a service error giving the 'Cats the third set.



Fourth Set Action



Matthies started the fourth set with a kill from Davis to put the 'Cats up 1-0. Mount Marty would come back and led most of the first part of the set. The Lancers would lead 12-0 before the Bobcats would rattle off five straight points starting with a kill from Cudney on an assist from Quinonez Holguin. A Childers kill tied it and then the Lancers had back-to-back-to-back hitting errors to make the score 15-12 Peru State.



Mount Marty would get as close as three at 22-19 before having back-to-back errors again. The final point of the game would come on a kill by Chavarria on an assist from Quinonez Holguin.



Team Statistics



Peru State outhit the Lancers .230 to 0.62 and had 44 kills compared to 36 for Mount Marty. The Bobcats had a sizable advantage defensively as they finished with 95 digs while the Lancers had 75.



Peru Individual Statistics



Cudney was the only hitter on either side of the net to have double-digit kills. She finished with 14 and hit .242. Chavarria added seven while Dawson Sharman (Sidney) contributed six. Childers and Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) each had five kills.



Quinonez Holguin had 16 assists with Davis finishing with 13.



Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) led the team with two service aces while Cudney, Sharman, and Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) each added one.



Cudney also led the 'Cats with 19 digs while Sharman was just one behind. Quinonez Holguin contributed 15 with Cox adding 12. Davis and Birkle each were in double digits with 11.



Molhoff was credited with two solo blocks and two block assists to lead Peru State. Childers had three blocks assists while Matthies added two blocks assists.



Mayville State Match



The first two sets were close as the Comets topped the Bobcats 25-22 and 25-20. Mayville State then pulled away in the third set to win 25-16. MSU improved to 5-6 with the win while the 'Cats fell to 2-9.



First Set Action



A kill by Childers started the set for the Bobcats. It was close throughout the entire set with it being tied numerous times, but MSU tended to always break the tie. The last Peru State lead was at 17-16 after Mollhoff put down a kill from Matthies.



It was later tied at 22 apiece before the Comets scored the final three points of the set.



Second Set Action



Childers started the second set with a kill as well, this time coming from Davis. The Comets would go ahead 4-2 before Childers added another kill off an assist from Quinonez Holguin. A MSU attack error and then a setting error put the Bobcats up 5-4.



Later, the Bobcats would break a 12-12 tie off a kill by Cudney. Chavarria would put down back-to-back kills from Quinonez Holguin and Peru State would lead 15-12.



The 'Cats would have their largest lead at 17-13 after a Sharman kill only to see the Comets rattle off seven-straight points. Peru State would only get as close as two the rest of the match as they fell 25-20.



Third Set Action



As she had in each of the first two sets, Childers scored the first point with the assist going to Matthies. Peru State would have the lead for about two-thirds of the set as they built a 13-8 lead with the last point coming off a service ace by Cox.



The Comets would eventually tie it at 15-15 and then would go on to score the next nine points to easily take command in the set.



Team Statistics



MSU had a .200 hitting percentage while holding Peru State to just .081. The Bobcats actually had more kills but finished with 25 hitting errors.



Both teams had three service aces. The digs were nearly equal but one statistic that shows where the Comets scored a bunch of points was in blocking. Mayville State finished with ten total team blocks compared to just three for the 'Cats.



Peru Individual Statistics



Childers had her best performance in a Bobcat uniform as she finished with 11 kills and hit an outstanding .529. Cudney added seven kills while Sharman and Chavarria each added five.



Quinonez Holguin dished out 18 assists with Davis adding nine. Cox, Davis, and Birkle each finished with one service ace.



Cox led the team with 13 digs while Birkle finished with 11. Arianna Waschowski (Bellevue) added ten digs.



Peru State did not have any solo blocks. Cudney and Mollhoff each had two block assists with Childers and Chavarria each have one block assist.