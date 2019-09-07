After falling on the road to Greene County to open the season, Perry played host to ADM, also looking for its first win of the season Friday, Sept. 6.

Once the Tigers posted 28 points in the first quarter, the momentum just wouldn’t stop as the Bluejays fell 71-0. The bulk came from ADM’s top-shelf 57 points in the first half.

The Bluejays didn’t have an answer for the Tigers rushing attack as the touchdown production was split between five runners, four of which ran for at least 50 yards. Junior quarterback Tate Stine-Smith led the way with a 57 yard, three-touchdown performance. He was largely silent through the air in a 4-of-9 performance, leaving the lone passing touchdown to backup Matt Dufoe, avenging last week’s 28-21 season opener loss.

Perry couldn’t find success downfield either as Jacob Nelson completed 2-of-11 passes with one landing in ADM’s hands. Josh Flores completed an additional pass.

Led by senior Kaden Sutton’s 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack on the night, the rushing lanes were also consistently clogged by Tigers. ADM totaled 13 tackles for loss, limiting the Bluejays to six yards of total offense. Punter Cori Alamina punted eight times as the ADM defense completely locked down on third downs, forbidding the chains to move.

Last year’s matchup was a closer affair in a 13-10 ADM win. Perry’s loss moves the team to an 0-2 start to the season and marks its second shutout since 2018. ADM’s win marks its largest margin of victory and its first 70 point eclipse in over a decade.

The Bluejays remain at home for their next game hosting Nevada (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 13 looking to snap their losing streak. Nevada defeated Perry 43-13 last year.